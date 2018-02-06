Most Wanted Affordable Style – February 2018

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Especially with the champagne dial shown above. Orient’s latest addition to their hugely successful Bambino lineup. It’s a real looker in person. Domed crystal, onion style crown, and that sub seconds dial at six o’clock is something else. 40.5mm diameter is wearable by most. Stay tuned for a full review and a giveaway tomorrow.

Not bad for forty five bucks. A garment bag that’s much more than the crummy one that came with your suit. Made for travelling, and has extra pockets for your shoes. Big thanks to Charles T. for the tip!

From their “Premium Quality” line. Absurdly good cashmere for the price. Super soft, and the sweater has a nice lighter to mid weight feel. Also available in navy. Sizes are a bit scattered since it’s the end of the season. Size shown above (on the right) is a medium on 5’10” / 190. And boy… actual models (not me) sure are skinny, aren’t they?

Not my thing personally (it’ll take a lot to pull me away from my old stand-bys). But some spend a ton on tech and especially audio. I’ve seen these in action on the gym floor and people seem to swear by ’em. They rarely go on sale and it looks like they got their first sizable discount over the weekend. Stylish? Okay, maybe not, but if you’re sticking to a new year’s gym/exercise routine, then perhaps now’s not a bad time to treat-yo-self. Now, if I somehow awkwardly rip my old, cheap, wired Sony’s out of my head one more time by catching them on something, then I might consider making the move to wireless.

Restocked and one of the best values on the unstructured sportcoat market. Fantastic fabric from Portugal. Nice and breezy but not overly rumpled or too casual. Think it’s too cold to wear this thing now? Wrong. Wear it with jeans now, wear it with light colored chinos in the spring and summer. It’s really more versatile than you might think.

