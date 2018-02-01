Extra 20% off Spier & Mackay Sale Items, Orient’s Newest Bambino, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ SALE20
- Wool/Cashmere Topcoat in Navy or Camel – $199.20 ($319)
- Melton Wool Peacoat in Charcoal or Navy – $159.20 ($278)
- Unconstructed Super 130s Wool/Cashmere Light Blue Check Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $239.20 ($425)
- Unconstructed Super 120s Wool Gray and Blue Check Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $199.99 ($318)
- Unconstructed Super 130s Wool/Cashmere Brown Check Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $239.20 ($425)
Lots of seasonal fabrics or garments, but hey… plenty of time left to wear it, no? Also, Spier & Mackay quality sure is up there for the asking price. So, to have it in the sale section and marked down on top of that… that’s darn good. Sizes might be scattered since it’s a true end of season sale.
Orient: New Sub Seconds Bambino – $213.50 – $227.50 w/ DAPPERED30
Whoa. Those are lookers for sure. Stay tuned for a full review and giveaway. Big fan of that sub-seconds dial at 6 o’clock. Code above is good for 30% off. I think that’s the max that they’re doing right now? Feel free to use whatever code you like. Doesn’t have to be ours. There’s a ton of 30% off codes floating about out there.
Allen Edmonds: New Additions to Clearance?
- McGregor Longwing Blucher – $197 ($395)
- Leiden Longwing Blucher – $197 ($395)
- Belted Suede & Pebble Grain Gloves – $59.97 ($85)
- Harris Tweed Belted Gloves – $49.97 ($75)
- Made in Scotland Cashmere Cap – $59 ($85)
- Heinrich Chukka in Slate Suede – $197 ($425)
Pretty scattershot selection, but for a smart casual shoe, those long wing bluchers (both styles, but I’m drawn more to the McGregor) should be winners for under $200. Especially with the rumored price hikes a comin’.
J. Crew: New Neck & Sleeve Dress Shirts – $69.50 (3 / $150)
Thanks to all of you who sent in the style tips about J. Crew’s move from far-too-general, S/M/L sizing, to more exact neck and sleeve measurements for dress shirts. Plus, they’ve thrown a little elastane in there for ease of movement. Retail price is $69.50 or 3 for $150. But, we know how this goes. Play your cards right and you could hopefully get these for much less? With codes and promos? $70 seems steep. Especially with the likes of Charles Tyrwhitt out there knocking down decent neck and sleeve shirts for $30 – $40 depending on the promotion.
Macys: Extra 15% – 25% off w/ RED
The Pick: Seiko Prospex Auto 44mm “Samurai” – $357 ($525)
Full price is $525, but… never pay full price. Usually can be found for just under $400. So, under $360 is a deal worth mentioning. The closest thing you’re gonna get to an Omega Planet Ocean for under four bills. Full review can be found here.
Also worth a mention:
- Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Items.
- J. Crew Factory: Seems like their clearance section has seen a boost in stock. Now we could just use an extra 40% – 50% off code…
- GAP: Up to 50% off everything + Extra 20% off w/ FRESHSTYLE (exp today, 2/1/18)