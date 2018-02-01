Extra 20% off Spier & Mackay Sale Items, Orient’s Newest Bambino, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Lots of seasonal fabrics or garments, but hey… plenty of time left to wear it, no? Also, Spier & Mackay quality sure is up there for the asking price. So, to have it in the sale section and marked down on top of that… that’s darn good. Sizes might be scattered since it’s a true end of season sale.

Whoa. Those are lookers for sure. Stay tuned for a full review and giveaway. Big fan of that sub-seconds dial at 6 o’clock. Code above is good for 30% off. I think that’s the max that they’re doing right now? Feel free to use whatever code you like. Doesn’t have to be ours. There’s a ton of 30% off codes floating about out there.

Pretty scattershot selection, but for a smart casual shoe, those long wing bluchers (both styles, but I’m drawn more to the McGregor) should be winners for under $200. Especially with the rumored price hikes a comin’.

Thanks to all of you who sent in the style tips about J. Crew’s move from far-too-general, S/M/L sizing, to more exact neck and sleeve measurements for dress shirts. Plus, they’ve thrown a little elastane in there for ease of movement. Retail price is $69.50 or 3 for $150. But, we know how this goes. Play your cards right and you could hopefully get these for much less? With codes and promos? $70 seems steep. Especially with the likes of Charles Tyrwhitt out there knocking down decent neck and sleeve shirts for $30 – $40 depending on the promotion.

The Pick: Seiko Prospex Auto 44mm “Samurai” – $357 ($525)

Full price is $525, but… never pay full price. Usually can be found for just under $400. So, under $360 is a deal worth mentioning. The closest thing you’re gonna get to an Omega Planet Ocean for under four bills. Full review can be found here.

