New Nordy Sale Items, Extra 40% off Bonobos Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The post Christmas half-yearly sale is long gone, but it’s still winter clearance season and Nordstrom appears to be refreshing their sale section. Sizes can be a bit scattered depending on what you’re looking for, but there seems to be plenty of stock when it comes to their in-house basics (like stretch chinos and wool trousers). Meanwhile, a heads up on that LBM 1911 jacket: it’s listed in EU. So, subtract 10 to get the US size. (48EU = 38R in the US.) Everything, as always, ships and returns for free.

Got that? It’s all final sale, but the extra 40% off cut w/ MORE is more substantial than what they had been offering. Just has to be a spendy purchase (which isn’t that hard to do at Bonobos, even when stuff is already on sale). Picks and discounts above reflect the usage of that MORE code. No returns on any of this stuff though, so you better be familiar with Bonobos and their fits.

Yep, it very much is the tail end of winter clearance season. Quite a mish mash up there. And obviously not to scale… otherwise those would be some huge shoes and some teeny jackets.

Not gonna lie. We usually steer a bit clear of Mr. Porter. Why? Because most of what they carry is expensive as hell, and super high-fashion. But, they’re running one of their rare sales, and there are a few… less loud items in there. Sizes are super scattered, even on the picks above, since it’s down to clearance time.

The Pick: Briefcase Computer Bag in Navy – $194.90 ($395)

Not a ton of stock in the sale, but that briefcase is about what the Original Briefcases were going for during that Brooks Brothers extra 25% off clearance sale from last week. So, it appears that it’s NOT the original briefcase, yet it’s not the padded computer bag either? I’m confused. Thanks to Brendan L. for the Tip!

Also worth a mention: