Best Affordable Style of 2017 – The Watch

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there’re no little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. And it was a good one. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com.

Above shot via the Todd Snyder Instagram page.

Timex had another good year, overall, but it was their Todd Snyder collaboration that stood out the most. Throw in a few basic military inspired field watches, add some mod-inspired throwbacks, make multiple color/strap combos of each, and… bang. You have a hit.

Yes they’re quartz (well, the Mechanical Marlin wasn’t, but the rest were) and no they didn’t go on sale that often… but when they did? They were easy on the eyes, dependable, and a step above what Timex normally produces. And plenty of us bit on one of these models, even if paying three digits for a quartz watch might seem like blasphemy to some.

Also Receiving Votes: The Seiko Samurai Automatic, 2nd Generation (hacking and hand winding) Orient Bambinos, The Massdrop Glycine Combat Sub, Casio’s silly cheap Diver, the dependable Seiko SKX line, Hamilton’s Khaki Field Automatic.