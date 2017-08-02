Steal Alert: Orient Bambino Second Generation Retro Watches for $119

Well here we are again. For the price of a Timex Waterbury (or less), you can now get a hand-windable, hackable, automatic, 40mm Orient Bambino in their almost antique looking, retro/classic second version. Just two color combo options are available, one of which is the gold accented 8W0, but the other option is the very clean, very handsome, white/matte light silver dial with blue hands 9W0:

Sold and shipped (for free no less) via Massdrop, these were originally introduced at $135, but enough people jumped on board that they kicked the price down to $119. Usually these things run between $150 – $200ish depending on the seller as well as the code that’s being offered. (Standard price is $210 with a 30% off code direct through Orient.) So under $120? That’s absolutely worth considering if you’re in the market. And unlike a lot of Massdrop sold watches, this one comes with a 1-year manufacturer’s warranty.

Shipping is estimated for late August. Full review of this watch can be found here. Huge thanks to Ryan N. for sending in the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.