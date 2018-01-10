10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Cashmere Henleys, USA Made Bomber Jackets, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

How much? And it’s made in the USA? Not a ton of sizes left for the black option, but plenty of sizes left in the otter green. Waxed, but not so heavy like their tin-cloth jackets. Should do well in late winter/early spring.

Have had this very thing for a very, very long time… yet sadly it met its demise the other day when it somehow got thrown in the washer and dryer. Now it’s Mrs. Dappered’s. And hey, it looks great on her too. All merino wool, dark burgundy color, and a bit smoother up front thanks to no pockets.

If you like soccer, and you’re a bit of a laughing nihilist, then this brilliantly absurd (not stupid, absurd) show should be right up your alley. Play along with Guess the Attendance and The Footballer game. Contemplate the “rules” of Ian Culverhouse. Appreciate the fine, fine production value of their FA Cup Round Up intro. In a world where we take all the wrong things far too seriously, and all the right things not seriously enough, it’s nice to have this weekly reminder that two fellows in the U.K. are doing their damnedest, in the face of riotous criticism, to not take soccer seriously at all.

When is a t-shirt not just a t-shirt? When it’s made out of 100% merino wool. Then, it becomes something like 4 shirts in one. They’re durable, naturally less stinky, breathe like crazy, and you’ll find yourself reaching for them over and over and over again. Not all colors are on sale at Amazon right now, but this nicely retro option is getting a good sized cut.

They’re gonna get dirty, no? They have to. Unless you keep them stashed in your car or something. Despite them almost certainly picking up dirt, they sure are gonna “jump” against a dark topcoat or peacoat. Ships and returns free since they’re sold by Suitsupply.

Because Dry January is almost over. And for the whiskey snobs… don’t knock it till you’ve tried it. Yes, we’ve all seen the commercials for Crown’s Vanilla and Apple (woof, here’s the only way to use a bottle of that apple stuff). But this stuff isn’t injected with something out of a candy store aisle. They select certain batches of their whiskey, then age it in cognac barrels. The result is the opposite of the flavored junk. Subtle. Clean instead of cloying. And that easy, earthy hint of residual cognac sugars in this Canadian whiskey makes for a perfect late winter pour. A little spice, a little dried fruit. Still rolling your eyes? Fine. Just slurp down some Laphroaig you oh-so manly Mr. burly tough guy… person.

Better looking alternative to wearing a hoodie example #4,326. Tipped collar here lends a retro vibe. Made out of their popular silk/cotton/cashmere blend. Decently fitted. Size shown above is a medium on 5’10” / 195.

Y’know what’s underrated? Blue on Black. (Cue Kenny Wayne.) Sure, blue and brown gets lots of love. But Blue and Black is unfairly thought of as a faux pas. Its not. Heck, it was one of 007’s favorite combinations (blue suit, black knit tie). And it looks great here on a 100% cashmere accessory. Ships and returns free via Nordstrom.

Well those look familiar. Full disclosure. Haven’t seen these in person, so they could be hot garbage. All synthetic uppers of course with a rubber & synthetic outsole.

Spendy? Yes. But Henleys, shockingly enough, have something in common with suit jackets and sportcoats. They make many of us guys look better than we honestly should. Add considering the fact that it’s 100% cashmere and, well, good luck keeping your quiet-night-at-home date’s hands off you.

