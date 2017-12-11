Monday Sales Tripod – Outerwear Sale, LL Bean 25% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Not bad, considering that there’s plenty of winter left. And their 85% wool / 15% cashmere topcoats really are quite nice. Featured over here in our annual best outerwear round up. Camel coat is richer looking in person, as shown at the top of the post.

And that goes for sale items too. No shoes up for the code this time, and their sportcoats seem to be excluded as well. But outerwear (at least most of it) seems to be in, and I was surprised to see that chunky lambswool cardigan not only getting the cut, but already marked down and in the sale section as well. The free shipping helps there too.

From the good folks who bring you the monthly boxes of awesome (as well as an ultimate box of awesome tomorrow… stay tuned to our site for more info). Their shop is a really impressive curation of goods, and now? A lot of it is on sale. Items above obviously aren’t to scale. Sorry ’bout that.

Lots of exclusions here since BR Picks are out (no rapid movement denim this time, sorry fellas) but if you’re a card member, you can take an additional 10% off the 40% off then the extra 10% off that discounted price w/ the additional code BRCARD. Now, that doesn’t equal 60% off. It’s more like 51% – 52% off (I think… I’m not even good at remedial math,) being that the extra 10% (x2) comes after you’ve knocked 40% off (so it’s an extra 10% off the discounted price, not the full price.) But still, it’s not a bad discount in the least. Prices above don’t reflect the extra cardmember discount. I’m assuming you don’t have a GAP inc card. So, if you do, a nice surprise awaits. ALSO… if your purchase is more than $150? Use the code BRSHIP for free 2-3 day shipping. They should all stack.

Are they huge discounts? No. But Gustin rarely runs sales. And when it comes to that deep burgundy #8 color from Horween, getting any sort of discount seems like a real rarity. Weekender dimensions are 22″ x 14″ x 9″, while the Duffel is 21″ x 12″ x 9″. Also available in this sale would be a belt, a passport case, and a slim wallet.

LL Bean usually limits their promos to 20% or less, and then there are often exclusions. That doesn’t seem to be the case this time. Even includes sale items. Code is good through today, 12/11/17. Most picks above are from their slimmer/younger “signature” collection.

A few days back Meermin announced on their Instagram that they’ll be setting up a brick and mortar location in SoHo. Does that mean shipping and returns won’t be as risky as they have been (meaning, you’re on the hook for international returns)? That could be a game changer. No word yet. We’ll see. Maybe it’s just a storefront and the logistics will still run overseas. Stay tuned I suppose. Big thanks to Pedro S. for the tip.

Also worth a mention on a Monday