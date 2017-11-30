New Nordstrom Sale Items, Slim Cardigans, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The extra 20% off deal they ran for Black Friday + Cyber Monday might be toast, but since that expired they’ve added some new, and pretty darn good-looking additions to their sale section. Seems like a bit of an outerwear clearance perhaps? As always, it ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

Allen Edmonds has been running a different deal all this week, and for today (Thursday 11/30) it’s 40% off their collection of luggage and briefcases. Lots of made in the USA stuff here. Looks like in the picks above, it’s just the duffel that’s imported.

Some of those prices are actually BETTER than what they were on Black Friday/Cyber Monday. The Slim Merino V-necks, for example, and the Navy Moleskin Blazer are all less than what they were going for over the big weekend. Same goes for that cotton seedstich cardigan. Full review of the flex chino sportcoat can be found here.

20% isn’t much for Old Navy, BUT, much of the site is already on sale and it’s exclusion free. So, you can pick up some of their ultimate built-in-flex khakis (which are usually excluded). Meanwhile, their already inexpensive peak lapel, velvet blazers are now back down to around fifty bucks. Not bad for something spiffy to wear on New Years or at a Christmas party.

Getting some conflicting messages here. The email says one code, the site says another, and then the product pages go back to the other code. Anyway, it’s not the best selection, but there ARE some items that had been excluded during Black Friday/Cyber Monday’s big 40% off deal that are now getting the cut (Wallace & Barnes stuff, specifically).

Also worth a mention: