Monday Sales Tripod – GAP 40% off no exclusions, Nordy Fall Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. GAP: 40% off no exclusions + free shipping w/ FRIEND
- Wool Blend Windowpane Slim Fit Pants – $47.97 ($79.95)
- Wool Blend Slim Fit Blackwatch Pants (stretch) – $47.97 ($79.95)
- 4-way Stretch (traveler like?) Slim Fit Jeans – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Basic Leather Belt in Brown or Black – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Gap + Clarks Bushacre Boots – $66 ($110.00)
- 50% Merino Wool, 50% Nylon Rugby Stripe Crewneck Sweater- $35.97 ($59.95)
- Suede Shirt Jacket – $220.80 ($368)
- Resin Rinse Slim Fit Jeans (stretch) – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Stretch Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $35.97 ($59.95)
Looks like GAP has extended their friends and family offer for one more day. No exclusions here, and free shipping no minimum. Now’s the time to pick up those things that are always excluded. Jeans, leather stuff, etc. Got some high hopes for those slim fit wool blend pants. For those with thicker legs, there’s some wool blend straight fits (albeit in not as interesting patterns) right here.
#2. Brooks Brothers: 15% off (or 25% off for cardmembers)
- Red Wing for Brooks Brothers 4522 Brown Pebble Leather Boots – $191.25 ($300)
- Red Wing Foreman Chukas – $184.70 ($290)
- Red Wing 9016 Cigar Featherstone Boots – $223.12 ($350)
- Regent Fit Plaid Hopsack Sport Coat – $254.06 ($498)
No code needed here, and surprisingly, there’s still plenty of sizes left for their batch of on-sale Red Wing shoes. Code appears to be working on most, if not all of the sale section? So you can double up some savings there?
#3. Nordstrom: Up to 40% off Fall Clearance Event
- Allen Edmonds Cornwallis in Chili Leather – $236.98 ($395)
- J&M 1850 Allister Sneaker – $89.90 ($145)
- Sperry Gold Cyclone Boat Shoe – $95.96 ($159.95)
- Timex Chronograph Stripe Fabric Strap Watch, 40mm – $74.98 ($125)
- Jack Mason Aviation Chronograph NATO Strap Watch 42mm – $176.90 ($295)
- Timex Waterbury Chronograph Fabric Strap Watch, 42mm – $98.98 ($165)
- Vince Camuto Melton Car Coat with Removable Bib – $158.50 ($198)
- Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel Bag – $59.98 ($120)
Started to get whiffs of this last week, but, just did a deeper dive and there’s some solid stuff in there. And remember, since it’s Nordstrom, it all ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 15% off and Free Shipping until 11/14 with code FW15FS
- J. Crew Factory: Extra 35% off purchase w/ JUSTINTIME
- Banana Republic: 50% off for cardmembers with BRCARD50 or for customers with a single use code. Picks here.
- Lands’ End: 40% off w/ CHERISH & 7553