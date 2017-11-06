Monday Sales Tripod – GAP 40% off no exclusions, Nordy Fall Clearance, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Looks like GAP has extended their friends and family offer for one more day. No exclusions here, and free shipping no minimum. Now’s the time to pick up those things that are always excluded. Jeans, leather stuff, etc. Got some high hopes for those slim fit wool blend pants. For those with thicker legs, there’s some wool blend straight fits (albeit in not as interesting patterns) right here.

No code needed here, and surprisingly, there’s still plenty of sizes left for their batch of on-sale Red Wing shoes. Code appears to be working on most, if not all of the sale section? So you can double up some savings there?

Started to get whiffs of this last week, but, just did a deeper dive and there’s some solid stuff in there. And remember, since it’s Nordstrom, it all ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention on a Monday