Goodyear welted boots, Timex goes mechanical, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Got all that? The 25% off is listed, and then the extra 15% off that discounted price comes off with the MOREISMORE code. Nice to see their Goodyear welted Kenton boot collection getting another solid markdown. And those Ludlow chukkas continue to be tempting. It’s also not a bad time to consider their Dock Peacoat, if it’s been calling your name.

Not just full price, not limited to just one item, but full price, sale, and however many items you’d like. Code and pin are good clear through next Wednesday 11/8. Hat tip to Brandon D. for pointing out that those wool blend joggers are now on sale. Weird how they went from excluded from all promos to on sale in such a short amount of time.

The Pick: Foundation Italian Wool Blazer – $195 FINAL ($400)

Last chance if you haven’t nabbed one of those 35% off $200+ Gilt icty vouchers for Bonobos. That Italian wool blazer above is in fact fully lined, and I believe fused, but the wool is nice enough that I’d personally still pick it over the Half-Canvas Lands’ End option. Does appear to be final sale though, so, no returns.

Just the other day there was something like 30-35 pages worth of goods in the Nordy sale section. Now? It’s up to 50 pages. Seems like they’re running a bit of a quiet, seasonal clearance. And even though it’s sale stuff, as always, it still ships and returns for free.

Couple of random watches for you guys. Neither is on sale, but both are pretty unique. That Timex is actually a mechanical. So, no quartz, and you have to wind it by hand. Also, at just 34mm in diameter, it’s a real throwback in terms of the size. On the right you’ve got an Automatic from Maratac. 100m water resistance, subtle branding, and powered by a hacking Seiko movement.

UPDATE: Looks like the Timex Marlin is sold out. Todd Snyder has another hot Timex on their hands. Keep an eye out for re-stock updates in the coming weeks… hopefully?

UPDATE II: And now it’s back in stock? For now?

