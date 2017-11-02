Goodyear welted boots, Timex goes mechanical, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: 25% off select coats/boots + extra 15% off $175+ w/ MOREISMORE
- Kenton Cap Toe Goodyear Welted Boots – $158.10 ($248)
- Kenton Plain Toe Goodyear Welted Boots – $202.72 ($318)
- Ludlow Goodyear Welted Chukkas – $158.10 ($248)
- Kenton “Pacer” Goodyear Welted Boots – $158.10 ($248)
- Dock Peacoat – $189.97 ($298)
Got all that? The 25% off is listed, and then the extra 15% off that discounted price comes off with the MOREISMORE code. Nice to see their Goodyear welted Kenton boot collection getting another solid markdown. And those Ludlow chukkas continue to be tempting. It’s also not a bad time to consider their Dock Peacoat, if it’s been calling your name.
Lands’ End: 40% off w/ TOGETHER and 5712
- Straight Fit 5 Pocket Stretch Moleskin Pants – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Merino Wool Blend Joggers – $47.99 ($99.95)
- Tailored Fit Wool Flannels in Gray Herringbone or Olive Plaid – $65.40 ($109)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $173.40 ($289)
- Primaloft Quilted Jacket – $89.40 ($149)
- Wool Car Coat – $179.40 ($299)
Not just full price, not limited to just one item, but full price, sale, and however many items you’d like. Code and pin are good clear through next Wednesday 11/8. Hat tip to Brandon D. for pointing out that those wool blend joggers are now on sale. Weird how they went from excluded from all promos to on sale in such a short amount of time.
Bonobos: Last call for those 35% off $200+ Gilt City vouchers
The Pick: Foundation Italian Wool Blazer – $195 FINAL ($400)
Last chance if you haven’t nabbed one of those 35% off $200+ Gilt icty vouchers for Bonobos. That Italian wool blazer above is in fact fully lined, and I believe fused, but the wool is nice enough that I’d personally still pick it over the Half-Canvas Lands’ End option. Does appear to be final sale though, so, no returns.
Nordstrom: Even More New Additions to Sale Section
- Allen Edmonds Dark Chili Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford – $236.98 ($395)
- adidas Stan Smith Primeknit Sneaker – $65.96 ($109.95)
- 1901 Barrett Chukka Boot – $89.90 ($125)
- Jack Mason 42mm Racing Leather Strap Watch – $116.98 ($195)
- Jack Mason 46mm Field Leather Strap Watch – $110.98 ($185)
- Jack Mason 42mm Nautical Chronograph Leather Strap Watch – $164.98 ($275)
- Jack Mason 42mm Automatic Leather Strap Watch – $308.98 ($515)
Just the other day there was something like 30-35 pages worth of goods in the Nordy sale section. Now? It’s up to 50 pages. Seems like they’re running a bit of a quiet, seasonal clearance. And even though it’s sale stuff, as always, it still ships and returns for free.
Todd Snyder: Timex Marlin – $200 | Maratac SR-35 Auto – $299
Couple of random watches for you guys. Neither is on sale, but both are pretty unique. That Timex is actually a mechanical. So, no quartz, and you have to wind it by hand. Also, at just 34mm in diameter, it’s a real throwback in terms of the size. On the right you’ve got an Automatic from Maratac. 100m water resistance, subtle branding, and powered by a hacking Seiko movement.
UPDATE: Looks like the Timex Marlin is sold out. Todd Snyder has another hot Timex on their hands. Keep an eye out for re-stock updates in the coming weeks… hopefully?
UPDATE II: And now it’s back in stock? For now?
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: They’ve got a pretty decent Thorogood boots sale going on.
- Massdrop: Made in Scotland wool scarves for $29.99 (they’ll ship around early December).
- JCF: 50% off their “cold weather shop.“
- BR: 50% off Friends & Family. Picks and details here.