Airline Boozing, $10K Ripoff Scotch, & Ranch Dressing gets out of hand

GOTH SIGOURNEY:

(thank you)

Helmut Newton, Sigourney Weaver, Los Angeles, 1983

FLYING THE FRIENDLY SKIES? I think you could consider this the do’s and don’t’s of the fine art of drinking while traveling.

WTF FACT OF THE WEEK: When you die, you have Abraham Lincoln to thank for the stuff they pump into you. Yes, that Abraham Lincoln.

‘MURICA: Can you even think of anything more American than this? Yeah. Didn’t think so.

RETAIL HELL: More bad news for two of the biggest brands in the fashion business.

THE NEW ROBBER BARONS…and the tools of their trade. More here.

BALANCING ON BOTTLES:

(thank you)

Our enduro-cross racing über-contributor Eric H returns with a hefty collection of clickables for this week’s Dossier and once again I get to step out of the way and have myself a well-earned libation.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? I mean. This seems fairly dangerous. As in, Beavis and Butthead dangerous.

H8TERS GONNA H8: It would seem that Eric and I are of the same opinion regarding Daylight Savings. If you aren’t a fan, make sure you’re not blaming the wrong people. Try not to be surprised.

LAUGH WHILE YOU CAN MONKEY BOY: Oh we have all had a good laugh at the incredibly short and useless arms of the T. Rex. We are idiots.

THE CASE FOR NOT SO AFFORDABLE: Why the world would be a better place if we had to pay more for clothes.

INTERNET FOR KIDS: Seems like this guy has some sincerely held beliefs about the current content. And if you’re a parent, this might be relevant to your interests.

GET YOURSELF CONNECTED: A Holiday guide for tech that may or may not keep an eye on you. And here’s the thinking behind why they published it.

GET YOURSELF DISCONNECTED: Freeze Yoself! Thanks to Equi-fux, you might just stop by here and here and here.

GAYLORD:

(thank you)

OH CANADA: This is not a stereotype. Nope. Not even. And this? Well this is simply a spectacularly crazy story. Full. On. Cray.

HIGH CLASS SHENANIGANS: Oops. I mean, look at the label. That should have been the first hint that something was amiss. Then there’s this.

DUDES: We have a tendency to do stupid stuff. Apparently, this is not a new thing. For a more modern example we turn to this poor schmuck. And whatever you do, don’t be like this guy.

SPEAKING OF FIRST CLASS DOUCHE CANOES: A certifiable piece of excrement.

UM, NO: Not once. Not one single time in my life have I wondered about this.

WHAT. THE. HAMBURGERS?

(thank you)

SPEAKING OF HORRIFYING…Apparently I’m still in Halloween mode. Two horror shorts for your viewing pleasure. This one is gross in a gnarly way. This one might make you re-think your Alexa.

WAIT, WHAT? I’m not certain this is a good thing or a bad thing. Who sees this information and how will it be used?

CONSEQUENCES: Or should it be, this is why we can’t have nice things? Either way, not the best of news.

SUNNY DAYS, SWEEPING THE CLOUDS AWAY: The five year old me would have shit my pants for this. Wouldn’t have even cared. You know what I mean? That illogical and completely unhinged moment of pure joy where you just let it all go. All of it. Yeah. Good times.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Once upon a time there was the greatest comic strip that ever was. And for many reasons, it still hits close to home.

MOTHER NATURE IS SIMPLY BAD-ASS:

MEET YOUR TROLLS! The more we learn about the Russian’s social media activities, the stranger it gets.

INCOMING! This week’s Incoming comes courtesy of Eric H.

BONUS INCOMING! This might not be safe for work. Redband trailer.

