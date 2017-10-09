Monday Sales Tripod – Brooks Brothers Shirts, Bonobos 25% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

The Pick: 4 Regent Fit Non Iron Point Collar Dress Shirts – $49.75 per (norm. $92 per)

You gotta be willing to stock up, but, under fifty for a Brooks Brothers non-iron is really a pretty solid deal. Plenty of men swear by these things, and it appears that most, if not all of their basic fabrics, colors, and patterns are up for this discount. Plenty of collar styles to pick from as well. Promotion expires today, 10/9/17.

Remember, prices on their site are listed in Canadian Dollars. So, it’s gonna cost US customers less, thanks to the exchange rate. Big fan of them using more precise chest sizing on their outerwear instead of the ball park S/M/L that many other brands use. Charcoal, Navy, and Black are available for all three styles. Camel is also available in the topcoat.

A steep threshold, but, Bonobos ain’t cheap either. So, plenty is up for grabs if you’re a fan of the brand. Big fan of their sportcoats since most have less structure, great fabrics, and easy to tailor non-functioning sleeve buttons. If you’re in the market for a new sportcoat, or, some outerwear, now’s not a bad time to give Bonobos a look.

So not everyone loves the UNIQLO OCBD now that they’ve messed with the fit, but, for under twenty bucks and free shipping, it’s a low risk high reward shirt for many of us. Meanwhile, if you’re one of the types who freaked out over UNIQLO now offering neck and sleeve measurement dress shirts, now’s not a terrible time to take em’ for a spin.

Seems like more exclusions than has been the case as of late (no shoes for example), BUT… there’s still plenty to snap up just in time for the weather to turn. OR, it’s a great time to grab something for a warm weather vacation and/or next season. Finally, some of their unconstructed linen/cotton sportcoats are in the sale section AND the code is knocking an extra 30% off.

Also worth a mention on a Monday