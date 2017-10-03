Quick Picks: Jack Spade 50% off Everything Sale

Wait, what?

Jack Spade does sales from time to time. But nothing like this. Half off everything? Full price, sale, 3rd party collaborations, doesn’t matter? This smells like there’s trouble in Jack Spade land. Especially considering it’s all final sale. No returns on any of it. Full price or otherwise.

Sale ends on October 9th. This is weird, but, well, here we go…

Perfectly walks the line between “I can be taken seriously” and “I’m not a stuffed shirt.” Inspired by traditional suiting fabrics. Water resistant. Slim but still should accomadate most laptop sizes. Detachable shoulder strap. Already on sale and the extra half off makes it extra tempting.

Don’t knock the tote fellas. (Okay, “coal bag” if that’s what Jack Spade wants to call it.) They’re much sturdier than those crappy reusable shopping bags, they’re more useful than you’d think, and they’re a nice thing to stash in the trunk of the car (or, by the front door) for trips to the farmers market, beach, etc.

What, pray tell, is the difference between the above, already-on-sale-briefcase, and this one that’s full price over here? Beats me. They’re both final sale with the code anyway.

Not huge, but not dinky either at 2350 cubic inches. Under two hundred for a modern leather duffel isn’t bad in the least. Also available in black, and also shown at the top of this post. Another item kicking about in the sale section.

Comparatively expensive next to the stuff that’s already on sale (this is full price) but, this is a much more accomodating briefcase when compared to the slim tech oxford brief. Better for those who carry more, or, could be a great addition to a road warrior who’s trying to carry on what he can.

Same as the tech oxford commuter above, only this time in pebbled leather. 13.19 x 16.14 x 4.33. Bottom of the bag is reinforced with smooth leather for a subtle texture contrast. Also available in black.

Can a tote actually be kinda… manly? No? Well, if one could, than this’d be it. Reversible, with a camo interior.

They said everything, no exclusions right? Right. Remember, still final sale though.

Seems like a nicer version of the all-poly mac/trench thing that UNIQLO has for this year? Not all poly here. 60% Cotton 30% PU 10% Polyester makes up the blend. Button in/out insulation too.

The 50% off everything at Jack Spade code SURPRISE runs through 10/9. Remember, whether it’s already on sale or it’s full price, it’s all final sale no matter what.