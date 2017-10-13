Bowie & Bond, The Martini Glass Origin Story, & Halloween is Approaching

A BEAUTIFUL DAY FOR OMG NOPE:

PERFORMANCE ART? That’s kind of the only sense I can make of this story. Which is just too fantastic to imagine. Over and over again.

PSA OF THE WEEK: As my editor sums up: “the worst.”

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: Time to stock up on navels and such. Thank you to my favorite Glamazon for sending this my way.

SPEAKING OF HACKS: This one seems like it could make some people lose sleep.

G’DAY MATE: This might be the most Australian story ever.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

OOPS: We bad. Also, pretty much confirming what a lot of people thought about these things already. So, nice work there. Sheesh.

CONSEQUENCES: This will have some interesting repercussions.

CCTV FOOTAGE OF THE WEEK: When Irish eyes are OMG I JUST PISSED MESELF! A little bit. I am not proud. As much I enjoyed the spectral spectacle, I love that y’all have hellogiggles.com in your browser history.

PLANNING IS IMPORTANT: Here, for instance, is a classic example of not thinking things through. And the more I think about this I have to wonder if this kind of thing happens all the time all over the world? It must, right?

THAT ONE TIME SANTA CRUZ WAS SANTA CARLA:

BOTTOMS UP! Ever wondered where your Martini glass came from? Turns out… Also, now I’m thirsty.

OBSESSION: This looks like one of those daily visits that happens because FOMO! It’s a real thing you know.

AURAL SATISFACTION: Ladies and gentleman, meet The Shacks. I could hear this in a David Lynch something or other. You might have already noticed these guys via the Apple iPhone 8+ commercial.

OPTICAL DELIGHTS! You know Eric is excited about a movie when he drops everything and sends this to us in between our regularly scheduled Dossier data-swaps. Oh, and about Mr. Chan… But wait! There’s more: The Mavelous Mrs. Maisel.

MEANWHILE, IN CHERNOBYL (AND BEYOND): These kinds of stories always remind me that all is not lost in the world. Speaking of Chernoble…

SAY WHAT?

WORST. ANTIVIRUS PROTECTION. EVER: Seriously though, you probably shouldn’t be using this shit.

HEADS UP: Looking for Halloween costumes? This is relevant to your interests. Oh That’s Nasty tag shoved aside on account of a pun.

REAL ESTATE LISTING OF THE WEEK: A rare opportunity for a classic Tudor home in Godric’s Hollow. Expect visitors.

WAIT, WHAT? So is this good news or bad news? Are we gonna explode sooner or later? C’mon!

SCARE YOUR KIDS TO DEATH FOR THEIR HEALTH:

PATIENCE AND A SENSE OF HUMOR: Two things that come in handy when you encounter trolls.

CONSEQUENCES: This is so depressing. Go ahead, call me a treehugger. It still seems pretty crappy.

WELCOME TO CASTLE ROCK: As IT remains a box office hit, a new Stephen King inspired show is coming to HULU and it looks really good.

PICK YOUR OWN HEADLINE! You had one job. OR Hey Alanis!

GOOD NEWS EVERYBODY! Not gonna lie. This is probably for the best.

INCOMING!

Eric H and I once again find ourselves in fanboy mode over a trailer and this week it is another Amazon Prime offering.

