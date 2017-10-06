Benefits of Timely Laundering, Churchill, & Bond’s Newest Vehicle??

INTO THE GREAT WIDE OPEN:

(thank you)

THIS WEEK’S PLAYLIST: It began with Berlin era Bowie and quickly segued into the man above. Check it out.

ALEXA KEEPS TABS… on those songs you ask about. Also, it never occurred to me to try this. But this is definitely my new favorite chart.

BAD NEWS GUYS: He’s gone. He’s really gone. I might sandbag this link and bring it back in time for ruining the holidays for those half-pints you can’t stand. Yeah. I’m an ass. I get it. Oh, by the way, speaking of the fat guy in the red suit, you should watch this movie.

NOT-UH! OMG. Like, historically speaking. Still not committed? Churchill.

THE ACCIDENTAL DISTRACTION: #ramona

SPEAKING OF DISTRACTIONS: This one was unexpectedly sweet. Meanwhile, this one is merely delusional. As in, I would be delusional were I to think this would be a good idea for me. And finally, a horror short for aficionados.

SEASONAL HUES:

(mine)

MORE OF THIS PLEASE: This is anything but a distraction. I love this story so much.

TECHNOLOGY: It’s gonna getcha.

BOND 25: I’m looking forward to one more with Daniel Craig and I really absolutely positively completely need to see one of these in the movie. Because, they have to, right?

LET THEM EAT CAKE: This just creeps me the hell out. This seems vaguely dystopian or something. Mostly something I guess. But wait, then we have this, ripped straight from The Terminator. Sheesh.

DON’T LET THE BED BUGS BITE: Seriously. Don’t. Pick up after yourself.

LIGHTNING ROUND: More from Turkey. This time of the “that is so cool” variety. | Mama Kitty wanted to share the love. Nice work Mama Kitty.

HALLOWEEN TOWN IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS:

(thank you)

Our pal Eric H has once again sent along a sweet collection of linkety link links for y’all this week. Dive in! And thank you Eric!

GAMES PEOPLE PLAY! This looks like it should be pretty fun. Love the art direction here. Good for them.

NO MAS? Really? REALLY? Really. Sigh. I know nothing. Then there’s these which make me want to do some very not-at-all-nice things.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: Enough with the oversharing on Social Media already. For your own good.

FA-FA-FA-FA-FASHION: At Amazon, it’s more about, you know, clothing of a more practical nature. Speaking of fashion, again, I know nothing.

AMERICA EXPORTS…obesity. And die-uh-beetus.

AHOY! This. Is. Stunning. This is…erp…gotta get a bucket.

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

TOTO, WE’RE NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE: It looks like Crayola will need to find some much bigger boxes. About the size of a Costco I’m thinking.

PICTURE THIS! Snowflakes. No, really. Actual snowflakes. Larger than life.

OH SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE! How we’ve missed you.

PERSPECTIVE: Warning – if you are easily triggered by anything that deigns to point out inconsistencies about America and guns, then this is not for you. You have been warned.

FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORE! (gasp, deep breaths…) FOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOORE!

LEARNING TO FLY: Before he was Tom Petty, he was the dude in Mudcrutch. Then Mudcrutch was a thing again and we got great songs like this to go along with all of these.

THIS IS THE MOST MAJESTIC CREATURE EVER:

THE CONTINUING SAGA OF EQUI-FUX: Dude. You had one job. Also, how long before this goes south? Anyone?

TA-DA! Nailed it.

YEAH, NO. I’m pretty sure, for most people, this is in fact the exact opposite of Yahoo!

STFU ALREADY: Unbelievable.

OH THAT’S NASTY: This seems wrong with the added bonus of more wrong.

INCOMING!