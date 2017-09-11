Style Scenario: The First Day it Actually Feels like Fall (nothing over $100 edition)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Admittedly, not everyone is at this point yet. (And yes, thanks for the social media comments saying how hot it is still where you live. You know who you are.) But some of us are getting close, and some might have already had a taste of weather that requires layers. Here’s one way to look smart as it cools off without spending a boatload of cash in the process.

The Sweater: J.C.F. Merino Wool Cardigan in Garnet – $36.07 w/ Gilt City Voucher ($55.50). Gotta use that gilt city voucher, but an all merino cardigan for just north of $35 isn’t bad. Plus, it’s not overly bulky like some heavier shawl cardigans made in lambswool or thicker cotton. That means you won’t overheat if the sun comes out and it starts to warm up. Another nice thing about cardigans is that they clean up your lines through your sides. So instead of having a bit of extra chaos around the middle (even if you have your shirts tailored), it gets cleaned up, and that V at your chest and the line of buttons down the center adds some order.

The Shirt: UNIQLO OCBD in Grey – $29.90. Or a lightweight chambray works great here too. Big fan of the grey + maroon color combo.

The Watch: Timex Allied Coastline – $99. Another mighty fine looking addition to the Timex lineup. 100m in water resistance and a rotating bezel. There’s just one review at post time, and it looks like the buyer got a dud in terms of the indiglo function. Hm. Fingers crossed that’s not a glitch across the entire model line, because they’re pretty handsome casual watches. That grey case is something. Should drop in price with future codes, as well as when they eventually wander onto Amazon.

The Outerwear: Target Goodfellow & Co Canvas Shirt Jacket – $34.99. One of the hits from the new collection. Lots of positive feedback on this particular piece from you guys. Plenty of comparisons to a Wallace & Barnes (upgraded J. Crew line) shirt jacket from not that far back. Not bad for thirty five bucks. If you want something a little more subtle, try their green quilted jacket.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid-Calf Merino Wool Socks in Navy – $12.50 (or 3 pair for $30). Might be a bit early for thick wool socks, so, stick with the do-anything Nordy merino option.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Still one of the best, not too dressed up yet not too casual belts. Simple. Goes on sale from time to time but is often excluded from codes as it’s a leather accessory.

The Bag: J. Crew Abingdon Waxed Canvas Briefcase – $138. Another item that at post time is more than the $100 per item limit we’ve set, but, it also consistently goes on sale for 30% off when J. Crew runs one of their select item codes. So, sit tight. Nicely reviewed on the J. Crew website, which can’t be said of everything these days.

The Jeans: Slim Dark Rinse Japanese Traveler Jean – $95 ($118). Yes, these are super spendy right now, but there has been ample opportunities in the last month or so to get these for $59 – $70.80. And while that’s more than a pair of Levis, it’s hard to beat the comfort of a pair of BR Traveler jeans.

The Shoes: Aston Grey Leather Chukkas – $99. Cheap smooth leather boots at this price can be risky. But these somehow deliver. Was just going for $79 over the weekend (and hopefully you were made aware of that price drop during last week’s handful).