Gilt City J. Crew Factory Voucher, USA Made Boots, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Most of you fellas know how this works, but, in case you don’t, here’s a crash course. Sign up for gilt or gilt city (or, login). Click the “RSVP” button on the J. Crew Factory offer page. Wait (sometimes a few minutes, sometimes an hour+). You’ll get an email, for free, with a one time use extra 35% offer code in there. The “cost” to you is that you’re now on Gilt’s email list (but, you can unsubscribe like any email list if you so choose). Vouchers have to be used by the end of Tuesday, 9/12. Not valid on men’s suiting, of course. Nor is it valid on cashmere, “The Score” items, or 3rd party merchandise. But it should work on their blue tweed sportcoat. No elbow patches this year, so, that’s a plus for many of you. And $35 for that cotton seedstitch shawl collar? Yes please.

Massdrop has been on a nice little roll lately. They’ve been cranking out some consistently tempting products at a good clip. The only issue? They’re all final sale. And that stinks. Thorogood boots are made in Wisconsin out of Horween Chromexcel leather. That Seiko Turtle? Gonna be tough to beat that price. Love the shape of the case too. Very substantial feeling. Automatic, hacks and hand winds. Made our best automatic watches under $400 feature a while back.

Spier & Mackay is jumping into outerwear, eh? And what they’re offering looks mighty fine. Remember, prices on their site are listed in Canadian Dollars. So, it’s gonna cost US customers less thanks to the exchange rate. Big fan of them using more precise chest sizing instead of the ball park S/M/L that many other brands use. This is a pre-order, so, expect the items to start shipping mid September. Charcoal, Navy, and Black are available for all three styles. Camel is also available in the topcoat.

Not your average polo shirt. A deeper, more substantial placket. Flap pocket at the chest. Either slim or standard fit. And? Collar stays for the shirt collar. That’s right, collar stays on a polo. Certainly looks better in person than a standard cheap polo, but even on sale, they can seem a little spendy.

Interesting code, being that it’s September. (Word is it expires 9/10?) Anyway, some deals to be had for sure if you like DSW’s house brand lines. Aston Grey has always been a nice budget brand. You can check out a full review of those chukkas right here.

So this is… maybe something. There’s a bunch of new arrivals to their sale section, and while they aren’t running an extra 30% or 40% off sale items code right now, some (not all) of the items are curiously low in price. Maybe a new pricing strategy for J. Crew now that Mickey Drexler has exited? Still, most of us will sit tight and wait for an extra 30%-40% off sale items code.

Also worth a mention: