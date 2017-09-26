Style Scenario: Fall Colors, Layers, & Textures

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. For most of us in the Northern Hemisphere, Fall has arrived (it might have disappeared a bit over these last few sweltering days, but, it’ll be back soon). That means layers, darker colors, and rich textures. Here’s one way to ease into autumn via your wardrobe. No pumpkin spice needed.

The Sweater: Old Navy Cotton Blend V-Neck – $17.40 w/ FAMILY ($55.50). As much as many of us prefer lightweight wool, it’s hard to beat the price on this 80% cotton / 20% poly sweater. Plus, unlike most wool sweaters, you can throw this thing in the washing machine. Burgundy is a perfect color for fall too.

The Shirt: J. Crew Slim American Pima Cotton Oxford Shirt – $64.50. Or whatever your favorite white OCBD happens to be. This one, while made over-seas, is made out of American grown supima cotton. It also comes in J. Crew’s slim fit.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker “Fletcher” – $95. Modern and leaning towards trendy without getting overly weird. That “bluebird fade” transition from brown to light blue is pretty slick. Polarized lenses are standard here.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Still one of the best, not too dressed up yet not too casual belts.

The Jeans: Slim Gray Japanese Traveler Jean – $118. Yes, these are super spendy right now, but there has been ample opportunities in the last month or so to get these for $59 – $70.80. And while that’s more than a pair of Levis, it’s hard to beat the comfort of a pair of BR Traveler jeans.

The Wallet: FormFunctionForm Sidestep in CXL #8 – $64.00. Made in the USA and super thoughtfully designed. And CXL #8 is a fantastic color.

The Outerwear: UNIQLO Mac – $129.90. Simple. Uncomplicated. Even has a button out insulator for extra warmth. Well reviewed.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid-Calf Merino Wool Socks in Navy – $12.50 (or 3 pair for $30). The do-anything Nordy merino option.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Vintage Look – $149. Hacks, hand winds, and looks like an heirloom. Not bad for $150. Can go for as little as $120 if you catch em’ on Massdrop.

The Shoes: Nordstrom 1901 Horton in Dark Brown Suede – $125. The chelsea version of their hugely popular 1901 chukka. Good suede, a subtle studded rubber sole, and a more than fair price. Ships and returns for free.