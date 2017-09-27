Steal Alert: Maratac Large Pilot Watch is $175 off

It’s not quite as nice of a steal as the last time these things went on sale (for $219, but that was clear back in April.) Yet $175 off is a good chunk.

Shown above on an after market strap.

It’s big. Just to warn you. Photo Credit: M. Petrucci

Still powered by a Japanese automatic movement. Still logo free. Still has that awesome, textured, onion style screw-down crown offset at 4 o’clock. Still a sapphire crystal and 100m water resistance. Head here for a full review, albeit of the previous dial design.

CountyComm is limiting the deal to the first 30 orders, and note that it’s just the large (which is quite big at 46mm) option this time.

That’s all. Carry on.