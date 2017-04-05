Steal Alert: Maratac Pilot Watch (both Mid and Large)

Top Photo Credit: M. Petrucci

Remember when these things were listed at UNDER $200?

Right. Been a long, long time since that was the case.

But, Countycomm is running a 24 hour flash sale, and they’ve cut their new, more expensive asking price on their Pilot watches by more than half. Which puts them about where they used to be listed at.

CountyComm made the above vid to give you an idea as to how the two compare size-wise.

Still powered by a Japanese automatic movement. Still logo free. Still has that awesome, textured, onion style screw-down crown offset at 4 o’clock. Still a sapphire crystal and 100m water resistance. Head here for a full review, albeit of the previous dial design.

CountyComm is limiting the deal to the first 50 orders for each style.

That’s all. Carry on.