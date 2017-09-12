Quick Picks: H&M 30% off One Item One Day Sale

No thresholds? No must-spend or multi-buy requirements? Not bad. And 30% off is about as good as it gets for H&M discounts. There’s just a couple of catches though. First, it ends today (Tuesday 9/12). And second, you can only use it on one item. Which is kinda a bummer.

Picks are below, and notice we’re sticking to the “premium quality” stuff. For those who have shopped at H&M before, you’ll know there’s a major difference in terms of feel (and even fit) when it comes to their premium quality line.

Leather lined. Decent quality suede. Slim through the toebox where more traditional suede derbys would be clunky. Might even be made in Portugal (they were the last time we took these for a spin). Not bad for a pair of shoes under fifty bucks. Note that depending on the light, they can either look dark beige, or, can lean a little more grey. Overall they’re a great, neutral shoe, and should do well with lightweight chinos when it’s hot, and dark denim when it’s not.

Not bad for $35. Not bad at all. Strong, lighter in weight merino wool woven into a long sleeve polo shirt. Three colors to pick from. Size shown there is a medium on 5’10″/190lbs.

Pretty rich shade of suede there. And the dark brown leather accents are a nice touch. Kicks in autumnal colors.

Sold as suit separates, so there are matching jackets, but… allow some honesty? H&M jackets kinda stink. They’re almost always fully lined in crappy polyester, the jacket tails are chopped, and they run real small. So perhaps just some stand alone, all wool pants might be the way to go? Expect a true slim (if not skinny) fit here too. Love those side tabs on the plaid option.

Recently featured in last month’s Most Wanted. Darker grey suede and chunky, more casual rubber (crepe-like?) soles. Certainly appears to be leather lined and just might be made in Portugal.

As is almost always the case, cheap suede should outperform cheap smooth leather. So, if you’re trying to decide between these two, consider the suede to be the safer bet.

Sadly, no suede option here. And see above. So, there’s a risk. But hey, now that JC Penney’s Stafford line of shoes seems to be taking a step back in terms of overall quality, perhaps these aren’t so terrible of an ultra cheap alternative?

Big fan of these crew necks. Has a bit of a larger (but not chunky) waffle knit textured to the knit. 100% cashmere, and this stuff is awfully soft. Medium to light in weight as a whole. Hiding out in the sale section. Sizes are scattered at post time. UPDATE: Hang on, I’m having a hard time getting this extra 30% off to work on this item. Perhaps it’s not good on sale stuff?

Fair to assume they’re using the same merino knit on these cardigans as they do on the long sleeve polo? If that’s the case, than you should be pretty happy with the fabric.

You might almost certainly be better off going with a cheap waxed canvas brief, or, spending a bit more… but you never know. Could be a diamond in the rough here.

Shown above is last year’s “dark cognac” shade, but it doesn’t appear to differ much, if at all, from this year’s “Tawny Brown”? Just a heads up. These are kinda just ho-hum. But if you’re on a serious budget and want to dip your toes in the monk strap waters, these might not be too terrible of a play. Full review here.

The 30% off one item code 2700 expires today, 9/12/17.