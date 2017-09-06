Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2017

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Plenty of us are nowhere near the temperatures required to wear such coats, but hey… it’s fun to look ahead, no? And kudos to Banana Republic. Seems like they’ve been doing a real nice job with some of their more expensive pieces (such as outerwear and sportcoats) as of late. Big fan of the shade of grey and the overall design of the peacoat. Like a less expensive version of the J. Crew dock peacoat, in a more medium shade of grey. Plus, they’ll go on sale often. The peacoat, for example, was going for under $180 during the big Labor Day promotion. Not bad.

This is probably the best album, start to finish, I’ve heard since Run the Jewels 3 (mind you, I’m not Captain Music Pants, so, know that). It’s so good as a complete project that it seems wrong to pick out specific tracks (but I’ll do it anyway… Hot Thoughts, Do I Have to Talk You Into It, Can I Sit Next To You, and I Ain’t the One are all terrific). Britt Daniels has one hell of a unique voice on him. Clear as a bell one moment, all sandpaper and cigarette smoke the next.

For all of J. Crew’s recent struggles, man alive do they still know how to make a sportcoat. English wool. Three colors to pick from (including that awesome forrest green). A mid-weight tweed that actually moves with you, and you don’t have to fight against. Only half lined in the back for extra ventilation and a softer construction. Now, it’s getting it on sale that might be a challenge.

Spendy, but good gracious. It’s only missing an additional crown at 10 o’clock, and then you’d basically have a bargain Omega Planet Ocean. Not some wilting flower here. 43.8mm in diameter. Terrific looking waffle pattern to the dial. Water resistant to 200m. Red tipped seconds hand.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Can drop as low as $75 if you hop on a 50% off one item code and pin (but note that those hardly ever happen). Currently you can use the code ORCHARD and the pin 1895 for 30% off one item.

Two new additions to J. Crew’s lineup of Goodyear welted footwear. The thing is, you gotta be patient if you’re shooting for a discount. Their shoes (especially newer models) don’t go on sale right away. So, you might have to wait for a bit. Big fan of chukkas around these parts, and the addition of a plain toe boot to their Kenton line was a nice choice.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.