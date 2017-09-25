Monday Sales Tripod – New Suitsupply $399 Suits, GAP inc. 40% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Not a huge selection, but $32 for one of their slim, 100% merino wool sweaters is more than fair. Plenty of colors to pick from too.

The good news? It’s across all 3 brands and free shipping kicks in at a paltry $25 (instead of the usual $50). That bad news? Lots of exclusions: BR Picks, BR Monogram Collection, 100% Cashmere, leather apparel, designer collections & collaborations, and third party branded merchandise; Gap Cashmere, Leather and/or Suede Apparel and Accessories, Clarks, and Gap x GQ; Old Navy: Today Only Deal, Hot Deal, Best Seller merchandise…. You get the idea. Note that you can take an additional 10% off your GAP purchase with MORE, and the extra 10% off at Banana Republic for cardmembers w/ BRCARD should still be in effect as well.

Wait, Astorflex is now making leather chelseas and chukkas? Looks like they’re a Huckberry exclusive too? Not bad for made in Italy footwear.

Not a sale, but certainly worth a mention because Suitsupply’s $399 blue line is one of the best in the business. Looks like they’re playing a bit with hopsack super 110s wool fabrics for these new additions? Still plenty of smooth basics in the $399 line, but these new, sorta textured but still lightweight looking suits could make a great addition. Especially that icy blue shade.

That’s about as cheap as I’ve seen those Motorsport inspired timepieces go for. Powered by a Seiko “Mecha Quartz” movement, which means you get the reliability of a quartz and the feel of a mechanical chronograph at the pushers. See our full review over here. Crazy to think these things were going for $379 at one point.

Also worth a mention on a Monday