Monday Sales Tripod – New Suitsupply $399 Suits, GAP inc. 40% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. J. Crew Factory: 50% off “Fall Favorites”
- Cotton Seedstitch Shawl Collar Cardigan – $44.50
- SLIM Merino Wool V-Neck – $32.00
- Sutton Corded Cotton Pant – $34.50
Not a huge selection, but $32 for one of their slim, 100% merino wool sweaters is more than fair. Plenty of colors to pick from too.
#2. B.R., GAP, Old Navy: 40% off w/ FAMILY
- Stretch Cords in Slim or Straight Fit – $35.97 ($59.95)
- Quilted Layer Vest – $47.97 ($79.95)
- Merino Polo – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Merino Wool Beanie – $11.97 ($19.95)
- Extra-Fine Italian Merino Cardigan – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Made in Spain Goodyear Welt Brogues – $210 ($350)
- Slim Luxury-Touch Polo with Piping – $29.70 ($49.50)
The good news? It’s across all 3 brands and free shipping kicks in at a paltry $25 (instead of the usual $50). That bad news? Lots of exclusions: BR Picks, BR Monogram Collection, 100% Cashmere, leather apparel, designer collections & collaborations, and third party branded merchandise; Gap Cashmere, Leather and/or Suede Apparel and Accessories, Clarks, and Gap x GQ; Old Navy: Today Only Deal, Hot Deal, Best Seller merchandise…. You get the idea. Note that you can take an additional 10% off your GAP purchase with MORE, and the extra 10% off at Banana Republic for cardmembers w/ BRCARD should still be in effect as well.
#3. 10% off Astorflex at Huckberry w/ ASTORFLEX10
Wait, Astorflex is now making leather chelseas and chukkas? Looks like they’re a Huckberry exclusive too? Not bad for made in Italy footwear.
BONUS Suitsupply: New Blue Line $399 Suits
Not a sale, but certainly worth a mention because Suitsupply’s $399 blue line is one of the best in the business. Looks like they’re playing a bit with hopsack super 110s wool fabrics for these new additions? Still plenty of smooth basics in the $399 line, but these new, sorta textured but still lightweight looking suits could make a great addition. Especially that icy blue shade.
BONUS II Massdrop: Helgray Silverstone – $149.99 FINAL ($299)
That’s about as cheap as I’ve seen those Motorsport inspired timepieces go for. Powered by a Seiko “Mecha Quartz” movement, which means you get the reliability of a quartz and the feel of a mechanical chronograph at the pushers. See our full review over here. Crazy to think these things were going for $379 at one point.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- GAP: Their new Gap x GQ collection has arrived. But… maybe I’m just getting old.
- Lands’ End: 40% off everything w/ TOGETHER and 7121. Regular price and sale items. Picks here.
- Ledbury: Extra 30% off sale purchases of $145+ w/ SHIRTEMBER. But it has to be sale stuff… and over $145.
- GILT: They’re running a not half bad Wall + Water shoe sale right now. Check the country of origin. Most seem to be made in Italy.
- Brooks Brothers: Their 30% off select sportcoats, suits, & more wardrobe event has been extended through tomorrow.