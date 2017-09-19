Lands’ End: 40% off Everything Friends & Family Sale

I think it’s fair to say that Lands’ End has been a little stingy with codes as of late, no? Sure, there’s a rare 40% off sale, but it’s either just for one item or limited to regular price stuff (and even the latter has been rare as of late).

Obligatory. For those that work in a more formal than smart-casual work environment, these things can be wallet-savers. Nice, lighter weight merino wool. Lots of colors to pick from and you can have em’ hemmed before they leave the warehouse. Also available in a traditional fit.

So this is something. Isn’t gonna come with the luxurious Italian wools that Jomers suits come with, but if you want a half-canvas (for real?) workhorse wool suit on the cheap? These might be worth investigating. Plus, they’re sold as separates… which means you’re not stuck with a nested pair if you’ve got odd proportions from top to bottom. Available in traditional or tailored fit. Plenty of colors to pick from. Don’t forget the pants, and know that the tailored fit jackets come with a slim, 2.5″ lapel.

Classic, Barbour-like sporting looks without the heritage brand price tag. Corduroy collar, brass-tone snaps, raglan sleeves, and a vent in the rear for ease of movement. Also available in vest form.

Ahoy… and what not. You don’t have to be some salty sea faring fellow to sport one of these timeless classics. Made from cotton, so, not as expensive as wool. Also, these are fully fashioned, which means they’re knit all at once to shape a torso, instead of cutting and sewing individual pieces together.

Just mentioned yesterday, and almost perpetually on backorder. Full review here. Also available in a traditional fit.

Classic looking topcoats with a little extra flair at the cuffs. Thankfully, no epaulets or anything like that. They kept the trench inspiration to just the sleeves. 80% wool / 20% nylon for the camel coat, 76% wool, 20% nylon, 4% other for the charcoal windowpane. Acetate linings for each.

Already very much on sale. Not bad for 100% cashmere, especially Lands’ End cashmere. Casual for sure, but could pull lots of duty in a smart-casual work place over a white or light blue OCBD. Just Small and Large left at post time.

Not an in-season fabric, but, why the hell not wear it with some jeans? BIG fan of this thing. Barely constructed. Nice, easy, breezy linen that’s not paper thin (so it should resist wrinkling at least a little bit). Just butterfly lined in the back. Non functioning sleeve buttons make for easy tailoring. Lower patch pockets keep it casual, but the regular welt chest pocket keeps it sleek. Already nicely discounted, and the extra 40% off makes it super tempting. Scattered sizes left at post time.

A hundred bucks (plus) ain’t cheap, but the cashmere that Lands’ End uses really is a step above their competition. A super fine gauge makes it feel lighter in weight but still super strong. Fit is more of a straight fit, less super slim. Not enormous if you’ve got some bulk on you though.

They’re claiming this is a true half-canvas construction as well. Not bad for a hundred and fifty bucks. 100% wool herringbone exterior, 100% rayon lining. Tailored fit. Add the trousers and you’ve got a cold weather suit for cheap.

Multiple colors to pick from. Kinda a bummer that free shipping doesn’t kick in until $50 though. Note that there are three fit options on these things. There’s traditional, tailored, and slim. Don’t forget to click on one of those before you pick your size.

Looks real good in the catalog shots (such as above,) but a little lifeless in the product image on their site? Hoping it looks more tailored in person than the boxy look the site shows. Nice hybrid, almost Filson look here. Wool blend shell with some insulation inside for warmth.

Not merino or cashmere, but a more rough, rugged, and thick lambswool. A leftover from last year that’s now on mega markdown.

Just about sold out, but there’s still some 40R availability at post time. Nice feeling, year-round weight wool. Navy with a subtle pattern to it. Fully lined, but at least the body is lined in rayon, which should breathe a little bit better than polyester. Sleeves are still poly though. Size shown above is a 40R.

Pretty cheap for waxed canvas and leather trim. You just gotta be okay with that Lands' End branding patch. Sorry, I mean, that LANDS' END branding patch. It's a bit bold. Briefcase dimesions are 16"L x 12"H x 4.5"D. Duffel is 24"L x 11"H x 11"D.

