Lady Eye Rolls, Lady Missileers, & One Very Bad Nitro Brew

REACTIONS IN RED:

(thank you)

When it comes to good people. I like to think I’m pretty good about picking them out. The Dossier’s Executive Producer of Reader Contributions Eric H is good people. Heck, he even stepped up during Hurricane Harvey with terrific links. Here’s his latest much reads.

THE OTHER SEX (BADASS WOMEN): We like the girls, the girls that go boom. Wait, they prevent the boom? Even more badass.

NOT YOUR GRANDPA’S DENIM JACKET: And, I’m thinking, one that not a lot of people have asked for. Also, it brings new meaning to wash and wear (out). And yes, I’m being a douchecanoe about the whole thing because…it just seems gimmicky to me. What the hell do I know?

PLAYBOY…for the blind. HEY – no snickering. This is something. There’s a reason people would say they read it for the articles. (Melancholy Happy Trails to Hef.)

ONCE UPON A TIME…the Houston Astros had the best uniforms in baseball. As Eric points out, this is great design.

EQUI-FUCKS: Aside from the fact that this took so long to happen, here’s a tip on how to deal with the fallout from the hack.

LIGHTNING ROUND: All aboard the urban gondola! | Getting married in a land down under (Bonus – lots of boxes for your gifts). | Woof, woof, woof, welp.. Though totally understandable.

MY BRAIN, INTERMITTENTLY:

(thank you)

BILL GATES: “My bad.” No shit.

EQUI-FUCKS (ETERNAL): C’mon already. Is no one there competent at anything?

SPEAKING OF HACKS: It doesn’t seem like any data is actually secure anymore. Hey. This is fun. Let’s keep it going! This just in.

WE ARE LIVING IN THE AGE OF THE…I’m just going to leave this right here. Carry on.

OXFORDS NOT BROGUES: Dossier readers know I’m a fan of the original Kingsman movie. And there must be others as the film was #1 at the box office this week. I told my pal that I thought that the way they treat the clothes makes me appreciate the movie even more. I think these guys might agree.

NOT CGI:

(thank you)

Here’s the tag for the original post: 1960 Kīlauea eruption innundating papaya field near Kapoho with tephra and pāhoehoe, Hawaii. Earth. Somewhere there is a vegan hardcore prog rock band, who needs to make an album for this cover, waiting to happen.

POLLY WANNA…some of the Prime stuff.

OH FFS: Is this just an epic troll on everyone? Performance art? A cry for help? It can’t be just because…oh forget it.

BUT WAIT! Saudi Education dude sez “hold my non-alcoholic beverage of choice!”

MY NAME IS, MY NAME IS, MY NAME IS…investment strategy?

FAST FOOD SCORE CARD OF THE WEEK: I mean, it’s not like these are sanitary conditions and stuff, but still.

HE, UH, PLAYED GUITAR:

(thank you)

HEY ALANIS! Now THIS is ironic.

WHAT COULD POSSIBLY GO WRONG? More hack-tastic news to keep you up at night.

SHEEESH: Kids these days. What the hell?

OH THAT’S NASTY: Selfie of the week?

OH THAT’S NASTY PART II: Way to go, guys.

INCOMING!

These books haunted me. I’m so glad that Alex Garland is directing this. Meanwhile, I’m glad I saw The Lobster, but that doesn’t make me feel any better about this movie.

