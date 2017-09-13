Bonobos: Extra 40% off Final Sale Items One Day Sale

So this is the 3rd time in three months that Bonobos has run a one day extra 40% off final sale items code. But this time it feels different. Why? Because on a lot of these items, the prices have dropped. Drastically. You just aren’t gonna find lightly constructed Italian wool blazers for $135 – $150. Not to mention Super 140s tuxedos for $250.

But, alas (yes, alas…) it’s all final sale. No returns or exchanges. So it’s a gamble. Be careful fellas. And if anything is telling you not to buy it? Resist.

Ridiculous. These things are worth way more (but again, it’s final sale). Huge, huge fan of Bonobos and their unconstructed sportcoats. This is from their Jetsetter collection, so there’s 2% elastane in there for stretch. Non functioning sleeve buttons make for easy tailoring. Lots of sizes and fits still left at post time.

One of the few pant options that actually has a decent size, fit, and color selection at post time. Shown above in navy, deep sage, river blue, and grey. 98% cotton and 2% elastane. Lighter than their standard washed chinos, which are already pretty light in weight.

As low as an Italian Wool blazer from Bonobos is gonna go for. Should do just fine with jeans. Looks like the back is at least partially unlined?

There’s no elastane or other stretchy material in these things. They claim it’s the weave that provides “natural” stretch? At least the Bonobos slim fit is a decently slim fit, and thus, is better than many other cheap OCBDs out there.

Some people might think it’ll look like an orphaned suit jacket. I have to disagree. It’s got to be something about the cut, or the slim lapels, or the minimal shoulder padding. Anyway, looks great with jeans. Got one of these myself, and I do like it quite a bit. A heads up. These ARE fully lined.

More masculine than a t-shirt, and not as stuffy as a polo. The short sleeved henley doesn’t get nearly enough respect. Plus, these come in a true slim fit.

A foundation piece. Made in Italy from Italian silk.

Good grief that’s inexpensive. Very much about to be out of season (if not out of season already), but if you’re the type to wear summery suits, and your body type doesn’t fluctuate that much, this could be a major steal. Both slim and standard fits available.

Same suit as above, just in an all-year-appropriate shade of grey. Still super lightweight. A boatload of sizes and fits available at post time.

Dirt cheap. Lots of sizes and fits available at post time. More pattern options than just these two as well. Meanwhile… Blue Steel?

WHO WANTS TO GET FANCY?!?! From their upper echelon “Capstone” collection… Super 140s (!) Italian wool. Sizes are getting a bit scattered, but there’s some common stuff left.

Something to wear with that slick tux that’s above.

Super lightweight and minimal construction, cut from Italian wool in the Bonobos true slim fit. No standard fits here.

Ditto for above, only in a few blue options and at a slightly higher price point. Still ultra lightweight, still only available in their true slim (which stinks for us broader dudes).

Sizes and selection seem to be going fast here, but, not bad for a Bonobos shirt. Down to GAP pricing with the sale.

Extremely limited sizing here, but, there’s a couple of common sizes left at post time. They’re calling this pattern “Shepherd’s Check” but it looks like a houndstooth to me? Anyway, not a bad price for a Bonobos suit if you like the shape and fit of their pants.

Another casual shirt that’s just about out of season, but, if you like pop-overs, it’ll be hard to beat the price. Plenty of sizes, fits, and colors left.

The extra 40% off Bonobos sale items code NOJOKE expires today, 9.13.17. As always, picks above were limited to those with at least a decent size range at post time. But, use the filters at the top of the sale page, and you might be able to find a your sized needle in their extensive sale section haystack.