Best of Threads: Ludlow vs. AE, Music, and Skincare for Men

Joe’s post on Select J Crew Ludlow Line shoes sure migrated to the threads pretty quick. User nardo ask the poignant question of are you better off purchasing a Ludlow pair of shoes on sale, or going for Allen Edmonds shoes in the clearance/seconds selection. Alex1 provided an excellent round up of the pros and cons of buying J. Crew shoes, while bassoonguy chimed in stating he owned a pair, and just bought another during the sale. Concerns about the quality of leather in the Ludlow vs AE seconds were adequately addressed by Useknifeonly who was also kind enough to post some photos of his new JC Ludlow shoe purchase. Overall consensus was if AE shoes aren’t fitting your feet properly, the Ludlow line of shoes on sale was a quality purchase.

The What Watch I Wore Today thread, an offshoot of the WIWT (for those who don’t wish to post their entire outfit), continues to be a popular spot for users to post and discuss watches. Nandyn commented that he’s only recently started wearing his watch again, showing off a nice Orient automatic. idvsego continues to demonstrate his prowess with watch mods, and Bobbumman showed his watch selection for the weekend. Finally user Vicious49 continues to tempt thread readers to the dark side by posting images of his three watch rotation.

And since we’re on the subject of watches, Scofield posed the following query to his fellow Threads users: “My orient mako usa gains about 20 sec a day, is this an acceptable range?” Turns out with this gain the watch is off by a full minute by the weekend. DocDave and Token thought this was excessive and recommended Scofield get it serviced, while Mark4 commented that his Asian movement watches typically gain quite a bit of time over the week. JaimeGarcia had an interesting fix for the problem, suggesting Scofield demagnetize the watch: If you have an old cathode ray computer monitor, put the watch against the screen and hit the “degauss” button. It uses an alternating magnetic field to demagnetize the shadow mask in the screen, and it’ll demagnetize the watch at the same time. dbals, who does watch repair by hobby, also recommended this route, and pointed Scofield towards purchasing a cheap demagnetizer off Ebay.

Music continues to be an area where forum members are happy to share their latest finds or old passions. JBarwick was quick to advise members on what song NOT to listen to, which was quickly confirmed by APinNC. DocDave showed his enjoyment of punk music, with Sunglass taking users back to the late 90’s with his selection. Lastly thedrake did a very good job of advising users of new albums dropping in September, followed by APinNC who also shared his interest in new albums.

Looking after your skin and keeping father time at bay is something everyone has an interest in. This particular thread was started back in 2012, went quiet towards the end of 2016, but found new life last month when user Kraken got things rolling again. aramainep agreed with Kraken that Clinique produces really good skin care products for men. Shade asked for advice on a facial moisturizer with at least SPF 30, without the thickness and smell of a typical sunscreen. Token, forcemajeure, and 07Rams all had recommendations. LaMeilleur takes advantage of what nature has to offer and uses Multani Mitti to care for his skin. Say what you will about Dappered readers, one thing is for certain. They do look after their skin!

