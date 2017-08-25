The Rock’s Pop, Boxing 18th Century Style, & a Rough Start to the Honeymoon

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON:

(thank you)

LET THEM EAT CAKE: This is why some people have a problem with the people in power. I understand this is not a big deal for a lot of people. But the tone is so completely deaf to what most regular folks experience that it deserves to be made light of.

DONATION OF THE WEEK: This is timely. And significant.

‘MURICA! Don’t be like these guys.

THIS LITTLE PIGGY…was saved only so he could be eaten by the people who saved it. Um. Ok. (Editor’s Note: Oh good Lord. No Thanksgiving Turkey style pardon?)

I’M WITH GONZO:

(thank you)

I am on my annual summer mountain trek so I am super happy that the Dossier’s Contributor-In-Chief Eric H returns with some goodies for you guys.

STOP CHILDREN, WHAT’S THAT SOUND? In a word? The 80’s. And it is sweet indeed!

THIS IS WHY WE’RE FAT: The annual round up of the worst restaurant meals available. I tried to do the math on how many miles I’d need to ride on my bike to justify just one of these and then I realized I didn’t need to. So, yay.

TO EAT OR NOT TO EAT: Meat, that is. A debate for vegetarians. Meanwhile, a test for vegans who love their un-cheese.

WHO’S A GOOD DOG? You are. Not quite a first person shoot-’em-up but it’s something. Speaking of dogs, some of them in India are turning blue. Like this guy. (Editor’s Note II: I’ll see your dog and raise you a Kentuckian.)

ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

Andreas Möller (1684-1762) Boxing Match in London . (1737)

CONSEQUENCES: Another week, another incident which will be confusing for some people who just don’t quite get the whole First Amendment thing.

PARTY POOPERS? This seems like an extreme reaction. Perhaps another health organization would appreciate the gesture.

THE TIMES THEY ARE A CHANGING’: Sometimes I feel like I understand nothing. This is maybe one of those times.

THIS ONE IS EASY: Neither. And yes, I’m still going to watch it.

LYNCH SEASON 1 EPISODE 1:

(thank you)

GOALS: I look at a lot of these things. This is one I’d actually live in. And yes, I recognize that these are, in essence, today’s version of a manufactured home.

TO HAVE AND TO HOLD: Especially when cuffed on your big night!

FOR MY EDITOR: Ya think you could pull this off Joe? (Editor’s Note III: I mean, is my Tractor Sexy?“)

JIMINY CRICKET…Mad Max version.

INCOMING!

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.