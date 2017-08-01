The Dappered Space: 10 Items to help Tame Clutter

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales. (featured photo credit)

Nothing can kill the aesthetics of a great space faster than clutter. Unopened mail (guilty), pile of shoes by the door, random bottles of this and that strewn across a counter or dresser top. Not only can clutter look bad, it can make you feel bad. Constantly promising yourself that you’re going to clean it up, but then days pass by without it actually happening, can cause little spikes of guilt that get damn annoying. How to solve this problem? Using storage items, racks, and bins that look good and provide a way to contain clutter before it even happens. Of course, it’s up to you to actually create the habit of putting items away into the container you designate for them, but given a little time you can break the clutter conundrum and enjoy your picked up space.

Some spaces just don’t have enough built in storage in general, and square footage might be tight on top of that. This cabinet isn’t super deep, but that will work in the favor of the guy that just doesn’t have a lot of room to work with. This is by no means a piece of furniture that will one day make it on Antiques Roadshow, but it will get the job done in the here and now. Comes in multiple colors, and can just as easily be used in an entry or hallway for storage.

I’ve mentioned trays before for decorative purposes, but they can also really help clean up the clutter in a space. I say this as I stare at the aforementioned pile of loose mail on a kitchen counter. Trays create open compartments (which creates a border) that looks more organized to the eye. You can use these to store mail, EDC, salt, pepper, and other seasonings on a kitchen counter, even bathroom goods. Plus they look cool.

Confession time: I’ve had a broom/mop/whatever-else-you-want-to-hang on the wall organizer sitting on the floor of my laundry room for months now, simply because installation is going to take some effort. I even traced out the needed drill holes in pencil on the wall, but never got past that point. Now if I would have opted for self adhesive versions, like the product shown above, my dry mop, broom, and wet mop would already be up off the laundry room floor, no longer collected dust bunnies and pet hair. Can also be used in showers for items like squeegees or long brushes.

Looks like just a regular mirror from the front, but there are 3 small drawers (perfect for pocket squares), and key storage that pulls out of either side. The design is fairly plain, which means it will fit in easily with most decor. A smart way to store small, important things out of site. And speaking of mirrors with drawers that pull out from behind, if you have a female companion that needs help storing her jewelry and products, this is a good option.

Featured prior in the Beach Bachelor Pad post, this handsome cube has multiple functions: stool, side table if you put a solid base on top like a tray, and for our purposes, storage. Rather than stacking up old magazines and books, store them in a cube like this. They’ll still be easily accessible, but storing them away will cut down on the clutter.

Kind of creepy, but also kind of cool. It’s expensive, but well reviewed. Reminds me of the coat racks on Willy Wonka. Anyway, a very unique way to store keys, or a phone, and anything else small enough to fit in the palm of this hand.

Get the product, deodorant, and other tonics up off your bathroom counter with a wall rack. You can opt for something simple, like shown above, or go with something bigger that will hold more and even hang a towel. The above rack is made by Black Iron Works in Chicago. For those of you DIY types, this might be an easy project to cut, stain, and screw or nail together.

An eye-catching way to store things. If you stack them like in the photo, store less used items in the lower case, and items that see heavier use on top. If you have cats beware, that burlap is guaranteed to invite clawing. Keep those kitty nails trimmed!

This is a pretty brilliant idea. Sold through Etsy by WoodenYouLoveThis based in Vancouver, Washington. It comes in several different wood types, and you can have it shipped unfinished so you can stain or paint it to match your cabinets. They also make an under cabinet spice rack. If space is at a premium in your kitchen, this is a great way to free some of it up!

This is out of site organization, but rather than having a tangled mess of socks, underwear, and undershirts, adding a couple drawer dividers to your dresser can help manage that mess that can lead to annoyingly searching through a drawer for matching items. Made of cedar to help keep clothes smelling fresh. 4″ high, spring loaded for adjusting, and will fit most dresser drawers. If you want to get even more organized in a sock/underwear drawer, check this out.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.