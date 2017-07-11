The Dappered Space: Beach Bachelor Pad

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales. (featured photo credit)

Recently a Dappered reader reached out via Facebook with the following request:

“Hello, I just wanted to say that I love your articles. I’ve especially appreciated the new home decor series. If you could do an article on decorating a bachelor-pad beach house at some point that would be great. Everything I know seems so cliche so it’d be cool to get some advice.”

By cliche, dear reader, would you be referring to kitschy decor that might get your place mistaken for the local Long John Silver’s, or neighborhood seafood establishment? It can be easy to lean too heavily on all things ocean when your goal is to decorate with a coastal theme, but done right, you can pull together a cohesive look that still reflects the sea & sand outside your door, but with a contemporary twist. Take your cues from nature, rely on the colors and textures found at the coast for the big stuff. Then add decorative accents that are obviously ocean themed. Here’s an example room:

The Couch: Mainstays Apartment Sofa – $199. Living by the beach usually means tracking sand into your place. Couches that are tufted have those divots that allow sand/dirt/lint to easily collect, so we’re going with something that is divot free, thus hopefully a little easier to keep clean.

The Throw Pillow: Nautical Map 16×16 Pillow Cover + Insert – $25. A throw pillow is an easy way to get your nautical spin going without things getting overwhelming. I like the nautical map theme of the pillow cover I chose, but there are a lot of options out there. Pair this with a few solid navy or sand color pillows.

The Rug: Safavieh Courtyard Contemporary Indoor/Outdoor Navy/ Beige Rug – $157.54. Nothing says nautical like stripes, but stripes can be incorporated into different looks, so you won’t be completely boxing yourself in with this rug. It’s an indoor/outdoor rug, so it can live a second life outside if you tire of it in your place.

The Table: Alaterre Pomona Reclaimed Wood and Metal 42-inch Coffee Table – $287.98. Reclaimed wood fits right into coastal decor. It calls to mind driftwood, and the natural elements you’ll find at the beach. Just a warning on this table, it will absorb moisture, so expect rings from the bottom of glasses if you don’t use coasters.

The Chair: Laurence Barrel Chair – $203.99. Throwing in some color here. I went with orange for a few different reasons. It looks great with the greys and blues of the rest of the decor. It’s also reflective of a few things associated with the sea; corals, sunsets… you get my drift. You can throw one of those navy pillows on it to break up the orange.

The Side Table: Threshold Darley Storage Cube in Walnut – $75.99. This handy little storage cube can double as a side table (set a tray, or even wood cutting board on top to create a stable surface) or extra seat. Plus, you’ve got the built in storage for any odds and ends you want nearby, but not out in the open. Good way to contain clutter.

The Wall Art: ‘Ombré Beach’ Wall Art Gallery – $99. For a quick grouping of art, this is a nice set. It is just prints, you’ll have to frame them yourself, but Amazon is an easy and affordable option for frames. Don’t be afraid to mix frames up between black and natural woods.

The Decor: Sea Urchin Bud Vase Trio – $30. Sea Urchins are pretty spectacular creatures. These vases aren’t actual urchin shells, but ceramic molded after these beautiful creatures. You can use them for air-plants, or just to add some texture and visual interest in the room you’re decorating. The bright white will appeal to those who like modern decor.

The Plant: “Stick” or “Spineless” Yucca. If you can find one, a mature “Stick” yucca is a cool looking plant, reminiscent of a palm tree. It’s important to choose the right type of yucca for indoor use, as most yucca have razor sharp leaves that can cut you. Look for indoor yuccas at a store like Home Depot. Plant in a pot large enough to support it’s growth (they get tall, albeit slowly), and one you really like, since this plant should be around for a long time.

Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.