Style Scenario: Vacation to the Gulf of Mexico

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Over the next several weeks we’ll be tackling some vacation based Style Scenarios, whether that vacation takes you out to the beach, into the mountains, or cruising the desert. Travel season is upon us, so we’re making some suggestions on how to spend some down time feeling comfortable while also looking good. Next trip on our list is to the Gulf of Mexico, where the days are hot and humid, and spent mainly on the beach soaking up that sea air and Vitamin D from above. (Photo Credit)

The Swim Trunks: Mossimo Hybrid Textured Swim Shorts – $19.99 w/ MENS20 ($24.99). Yes, these trunks are longer than most would prefer, BUT, the “hybrid” comes in with the lack of a drawstring, and the addition of a button closure at the waist and belt loops. So they’re half regular shorts, half swim trunks. Perfect for post-dip drinks. You could even have them hemmed, but if they’re just too long for you, try this 9″ navy option from Bonobos.

The Polo: Old Navy Built-In Flex Pro Polo – $16 ($19.94). This 58% cotton , 39% polyester, 3% spandex polo will offer ease of movement and, most importantly, moisture wicking, for your pre- and post-beach activities. The bright white will help with keeping you cool as well.

The Watch: Casio Diver – $44.23 + Heavy Duty Nato Strap – $17.49. Often mentioned and for good reason. Perfect for a day at the beach. 200m water resistance means you should be plenty fine wearing it in and out of the water.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Barkley in Oak Barrel/Blue Lenses – $95.00. Almost a hundred bucks is anything but cheap, but WPs are made well, these come with polarized lenses, and it’s a color combo/frame shape that won’t go out of style anytime soon.

The Hat: Old Navy Straw Fedora for Men – $15.97 ($16.94). Most guys (under the age of 50) are understandably wary of fedoras. But… when in Rome? It’s a straw fedora, on the Gulf of Mexico. Lighten up Francis.

The Shoes: Columbia Vulc N Vent Shore Boat Athletic Sandal – $44.96 – $60. Why are these called “athletic sandals”? No clue. But, the rubber sole and breathable washed canvas uppers of this “sandal” will help keep your feet steady and dry on wet and sandy surfaces.

The Bag: Beckel Canvas Handi Tote Bag – $45. Made in America from quality materials, with one main pocket and two zippered outside pockets, this tote is just the right size to carry your essentials (wallet, frisbee, book, sunscreen, etc), while being unobtrusive enough to take into a restaurant or bar after beach time.

The Beach Towel: 100% Cotton Oversized Beach Towel – $15.99. Having an oversized soft towel is far better than an undersized one. The 400 GSM of cotton (softness and absorbency), along with the large size and attractive striping, will make it your go-to towel at home and at the beach.

The Entertainment: Omaker M6 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless Stereo Speakers for Outdoor – $34.99. Well reviewed and weatherized design. If the beach is packed, just don’t peeve off your sand-neighbors. Not everyone has your taste in music.

The Entertainment II: Discraft 175 gram Ultra Star Sport Disc in Nite Glow – $9.25. The great thing about frisbee is that it can be played fast or lazy. Between two people or a big group. Just don’t get beer’d up and tear an ACL trying to show off. Especially in the dark, which this disc is made for.

The Sunblock: Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Spray SPF 70 – $7.17. Much, much easier to apply than standard cream sunscreens. And don’t forget to re-apply every so often.

The Mattifier: Murad Oil-Control Mattifier SPF 15 – $39.50 . Expensive (the price on this stuff has skyrocketed recently) but works and lasts for a good long time, and will be perfect for any after beach dinner/drinks in the humidity of the South. Also has SPF 15 in it so your face won’t turn into a boiled tomato.