Style Scenario: First Day it Cools Off, even if it’s just a little bit.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. The day in question here is gonna be different depending on where you live, and what sort of weather you’re accustomed to. It’s that odd day in August where somehow, by the grace of the jetstream or a rogue pressure system… the temps might just barely crack 80. Or 73. Or 85 (like I said, depends on where you live and what you’re used to). Here’s one way to celebrate that gloriously sweat-free day with a balance of warm weather and early autumn colors and textures.

The Sportcoat: J. Crew Unconstructed Ludlow in Cotton/Linen – $168. Hasn’t gone on sale, but that’s fine. These things are still a deal at full price. Unconstructed but has just enough polish to the look. Yes, you can wear it with jeans (but it’ll also do great with light colored chinos for the heat). Meanwhile, if you’re a bit thicker up top, try this Fitzgerald fit from Brooks Brothers. That’s the sportcoat shown in the image at the top of the post.

The Shirt: Ledbury 100% Linen Button Down – $82.49 ($165). A bit spendy, even at half off, but the real deal. Ledbury shirts are fantastic. And the all linen fabric is perfect for transitioning from summer to early fall. Plus that lowered second button is a game changer. Especially when going with a sportcoat and jeans look. Ships and returns free through Nordstrom.

The Watch: Timex Scout Chrono – $120 w/ SAVE20 ($150). From their new, outstanding, “Pioneers” collection. 43mm brass case.

The Sunglasses: J. Crew Syd Sunglasses – $62.99 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE ($118). Nice combination of acetate frames and metal eye pieces. Full review here.

The Socks: Nordstrom Mid-Calf Merino Wool Socks in Navy – $12.50 (or 3 pair for $30). Keeping those feet cool, dry, and comfortable.

The Briefcase: Skagen Kruse Laptop Bag – $79.99 ($225). Not every briefcase has to be some fancy-pants super expensive leather number. Professional but still casual enough for a smart-casual to casual work place. On sale at Nordstrom Rack.

The Jeans: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Denim in Rinse – $118. Or, whatever your favorite pair of dark denim happens to be. You could even go with something a bit more worn and washed looking, but BR’s stretchy rapid movement denim is loved by plenty (especially those of us who need straight fits for our thunder thighs). Has been up for codes as of late, and if you’re a cardmember, you can get a jump on their Friends & Family deal. That’s 50% off reg. priced items with NO merch exclusions. Just used code CARD50. Rapid movement denim for $59? Yes please.

The Shoes: H&M Premium Quality Suede Bucks – $69.99. Grey suede bucks for a mighty fine price. Should be leather lined and might be made in Portugal too.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Light Brown – $39.95. One of GAP’s best products, now in a lighter shade of brown. And no, you don’t have to match suede shoes to a suede belt.