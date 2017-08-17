Style Poll: Target’s Goodfellow & Co. New Look Book is Out

When Target announced it was doing away with it’s Merona and Mossimo brands (among others) in favor of something more style & fit focused, I’m guessing more than a few of us wondered if this was just going to be slapping a new label on the same old stuff. Well, if these images are any indication, that does NOT seem to be the case. It certainly appears that Target is going for a less basic, and more style-focused menswear line with this new Goodfellow & Co. brand.

Not everything has hit stores yet (some pieces have trickled into a few brick & mortars). And the online launch is set for Sunday, 8/27. But for now, your eyeballs can take in what Target is going for. Select pieces are below. We don’t know all the fabric details or prices just yet, but items from this brand will range from $5.99 to $89.99. Feel free to use the polls and let us know what you’re interested in, and what you’d pass on, when it comes to this new affordable Target produced “Goodfellow & Co.” line.

Shawl Pocket Cardigan (fabric unknown) - $34.99

White Sneakers (leather? synthetic?) - Price Unknown

Cable Crew Sweater (fabric unknown) - $34.99

Deconstructed Chino Blazer - $39.99

Wingtip Boots (leather? synthetic?) - Price Unknown

"Total Flex Fabric" Jeans (fabric composition unknown) - $27.99

Grey Sportcoat (Tweed? Brushed Cotton? Fabric Unknown) - Price Unknown

Hennepin Chinos (Skinny, Slim, Straight, & Athletic Fits) - $22.99

Chukka Boots (suede? synthetic?) - Price Unknown

Shawl Collar Cardigan (fabric unknown) - Price Unknown

Button Down Shirt (oxford? slim, standard, or big/tall fits) - Price Unknown

Insulated Bomber (sure appears to be poly) - $44.99

NOTE: This is not the entire Goodfellow collection. Looks like there’s also gonna be plenty of basics like henleys and tees, plus more involved/expensive items like a topcoat once it starts to get cold? Efforting an in-person review with many of these items. If you’ve got any intel/see any other items in-store or online worth featuring/giving a stronger look, send those tips into joe@dappered.com. UPDATE: Big thanks to Matt W. who sent in this link to Esquire. They’ve got a few more shots of Goodfellow goods, but unfortunately, not any more info on prices or materials.