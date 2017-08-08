Steal Alert: Goodyear Welted Chukkas for $65

UPDATE: You guys move fast. All but gone now.

What was decimated in terms of size selection, has since been restocked. For now.

Nice suede, Goodyear welted, and now for about the price of a Clark’s Bushacre. Final sale though. So, a bit scary. And most of the reviews on line say to size down half a size.

Do know that the crepe sole WILL get dirty. So, if you’re a stickler for that kinda thing, you might be driven slightly bananas. But there’s more structure and shape to these things compared to a Clarks Desert Boot, and thus, can be dressed up a little bit more (think rumpled cotton sportcoat and jeans.) But they’re still a suede chukka, so they’ll look just fine with chinos and a polo.

Code SHOPSUMMER gets you that extra 50% off, but again, remember that these are final sale. Free shipping no minimum is going on at J. Crew through today (8/8) as well.

That’s it.

Carry on.