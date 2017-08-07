Monday Sales Tripod – Suitsupply Pre Order, Italian Made Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Suitsupply: Their fall/winter collection is up for pre-order
- Wool Topcoats in Grey or Navy – $399 or Light Grey – $499
- Napoli Light Blue Wool Suit – $399
- Lazio Blue Check Wool Suit – $499
- Blake Stitched Brown Suede Wingtip Boots – $279
- Blake Stitched Brown Brogue Boots – $399
- Grey Suede & Wool Sneakers – $179
- Havana Green Wool Sportcoat – $499
- Havana Wool/Cashmere Brown Check Sportcoat – $499
- Havana Grey Wool Sportcoat – $499
It might still feel like the surface of Venus in some parts of the northern hemisphere, but that doesn’t mean fall isn’t right around the corner. And for retail proof, look no further than Suitsupply. They’ve just put their fall/winter collection up for pre-order, and there’s plenty to gawk at. Lots of thicker/richer fabrics, darker colors, and stand-out yet still seasonally muted patterns. You can hand over the cash now, and your order should ship in early-ish September, depending on the item.
#2. Huckberry: Astorflex Sale
It’s a small sale, but it’s still a sale. And finding Astorflex’s Italian made, super soft suede chukkas and chelseas on a discount can be tough. Made in Italy from thoughtfully sourced materials. Super comfortable. Full review of the Chukka can be found here.
#3. J.C.F.: New Arrivals + Extra 25% off $100+ w/ EXTRA
- Utility Jacket ($89.50) + Slim Washed Pocket Tee ($14.50) = $78 total ($104)
- Thompson Blazer in Navy Tweed – $119.25 ($159)
- THREE Garment Dyed Henleys ($37 per) = $83.25 ($111)
- Slim Homespun Shirt – $44.50
Suiting is, of course, excluded, but the EXTRA code does seems to work on their stand alone sportcoats. Like the brand new blue tweed option shown above. No elbow patches this year, so, that’ll please those who found the elbow patches on their blue tweed sportcoats in years past to be a bit too professorial. Meanwhile, those garment dyed henleys look just about perfect.
BONUS GAP: 40% off everything, no exclusions + w/ GAPWOW
- Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown or Black – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Gap + Clarks Bushacre Boots – $60 ($100)
- Gap + Clarks Chelsea Boots – $66 ($110)
- Slim Fit Jeans w/ 2% Stretch – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Athletic Taper Fit Jeans w/ 2% Stretch – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Lightweight Slim Fit Khakis – $35.97 ($59.95)
- Lightweight PERFORMANCE Khakis in Slim or Straight Fit – $41.97 ($69.95)
Worth another mention because they’ve extended it one more day. No exclusions is no small thing. Usually they exclude jeans, sometimes chinos, and almost always leather accessories (like their belts). Code is kaput after today (8/7) though.
BONUS II Gustin: Their Horween Weekender is Back – $549
Over half a grand is no small ask. But… I mean… Made in the USA from Horween’s Chromexcel #8. Good gravy that’s a bag.
Also worth a mention on a Monday
- Banana Republic: 40% off, usual exclusions apply, no code needed.
- J. Crew: extra 50% off sale items w/ YAYSALE but its all but picked over right now.
- Lands’ End: 30% off reg. priced styles w/ VACATION & 2860
- Target: It’s not online yet, but it looks like some brick & mortar Targets are starting to roll out the new Goodfellow & Co. brand before it hits their website? Right now it looks like they’ll have henleys for $14.99, chinos for $19.99, and polos for $14.99. Big thanks to Chris C. for the intel!