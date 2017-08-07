Monday Sales Tripod – Suitsupply Pre Order, Italian Made Chukkas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It might still feel like the surface of Venus in some parts of the northern hemisphere, but that doesn’t mean fall isn’t right around the corner. And for retail proof, look no further than Suitsupply. They’ve just put their fall/winter collection up for pre-order, and there’s plenty to gawk at. Lots of thicker/richer fabrics, darker colors, and stand-out yet still seasonally muted patterns. You can hand over the cash now, and your order should ship in early-ish September, depending on the item.

It’s a small sale, but it’s still a sale. And finding Astorflex’s Italian made, super soft suede chukkas and chelseas on a discount can be tough. Made in Italy from thoughtfully sourced materials. Super comfortable. Full review of the Chukka can be found here.

Suiting is, of course, excluded, but the EXTRA code does seems to work on their stand alone sportcoats. Like the brand new blue tweed option shown above. No elbow patches this year, so, that’ll please those who found the elbow patches on their blue tweed sportcoats in years past to be a bit too professorial. Meanwhile, those garment dyed henleys look just about perfect.

Worth another mention because they’ve extended it one more day. No exclusions is no small thing. Usually they exclude jeans, sometimes chinos, and almost always leather accessories (like their belts). Code is kaput after today (8/7) though.

Over half a grand is no small ask. But… I mean… Made in the USA from Horween’s Chromexcel #8. Good gravy that’s a bag.

Also worth a mention on a Monday