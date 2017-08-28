Monday Sales Tripod – Goodfellow & Co is here, CH extra 40% off Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Editor’s Note: I know Dappered can be a welcome distraction for you guys. But we’ve got more than a few readers, and one hugely liked contributor, dealing with the mess that is the flooding from Harvey right now. Before you click “buy” on something below, maybe consider sending a quick ten bucks the way of the Red Cross. They’re real people, doing real good, and they could use an extra bit of cash right now. You can visit http://redcross.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS or, and this is probably easiest for you younger people, text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. If everyone gives just a little bit, we can make a real difference. Incredible respect to all the first responders, as well as the good Samaritans helping out.

Y’know that cliche about how the truth is usually somewhere in between the most passionate sides in any debate? Right. That seems to be the case with Goodfellow & Co. I’ve got emails that range from “it’s all awesome” to “it’s all crap.” And the quick, from the hip assessment is that some of it is mighty fine, and some of it is a solid, confident pass. In-person shots and descriptions are in the works. But, some of the better, safer items worth considering are above. Seems like not all brick and mortars have the complete collection? I mean, it’s here. But it’s not. Just depends on where you live and who got what. Again, stand by for some in-person fit shots and details.

Not bad. Especially if you’re hitting some of their higher, upgraded line stuff (not the basic entry level department store stuff). An extra 40% off Cole Haan sale items, to most, would land their stuff into the deal category. Just watch out for final sale stuff, as is always the case.

No exclusions? Nice. And with free shipping kicking in at $50 PRE code, then there’s some serious savings to be had. Their terrific basic leather belts (not too thick, not too thin, just right for smart casual) are a basic that many of us lean on plenty. Usually they’re excluded. Not this time.

Also worth a mention on a Monday