5 Favorites – Dappered Contributor & Reader Eric H.

Sure it’s just stuff. But stuff can make life easier, more enjoyable, etc… Every so often we ask one of our favorite, style-appreciating people to rattle off their five favorite things. Sometimes those things will fit into the realm of “affordable,” and sometimes they won’t. We’re going for the favorites here.

Whether you realize it or not, you most likely already know Eric H. as the “All -Star” contributor to our weekly Dossier (just look for the All Star graphic).

When Eric isn’t surfing the web for weird, random, or interesting articles, he can usually be found on the trails in and around Houston mountain biking or trail running. He’s also no stranger to mixing up cocktails, searching out craft beer specials, or hitting his kitchen in order to make dinner (something different every night if possible). He loves hanging out with his wife in their backyard, and they’re no strangers to opening nights at the The Museum of Fine Art.

A product photographer and graphic designer by day, this translates to a discriminating eye with movies, clothes, shoes, watches and architecture. You can find more of Eric on his Twitter account.

Everyday I put two cans of sparkling water into a large bottle, add a couple of drops of fruit bitters, and take it to work to help keep myself hydrated. Problem was my old plastic self sealing container was getting moldy up in the self sealing half and was a pain in the ass to clean. Did some searching and found this Houston, TX area company was making some insulated, all stainless steel bottles at a very attractive price. I like this even better than the plastic bottle as it now keeps my sparkling beverage colder longer, plus it’s a snap to clean.

I purchased several suede 1901 wingtips from Nordstom of varying browns before settling on these grey ones. Guess what… they go with everything. New favorite shoes. Feel super comfortable and they have lasted well beyond the amount of care I’ve taken of them, i.e. none. Worth every penny. Unfortunately they’re currently sold out, likely due to the Anniversary Sale, but hopefully they’ll be back in stock soon?

It was about 10 years ago that I made a hair style change and went to a buzz cut #1. At the time I got the cheapest Wahl clippers I could find at Target. A big old clunky version that plugged into the wall. Recently this monster gave out and it was time for a replacement: Enter the Wahl Cordless clippers. Fits in my hand comfortably. Has no cord and will clip for the entire time I need it to. Me…so much happier. Also includes a small battery powered trimmer for your beard or the nether regions.

Living in the South and spending a good amount of my free time in the sun, I schedule a yearly dermatologist appointment. This year they discovered the beginning of some mild rosacea on my face. With that they also told me, “Sun is the enemy of rosacea, so now you MUST wear sunscreen on your face…everyday.” I mistakenly thought I’d be having to put my heavy duty stuff on my face everyday, when my wife informed me that there is style of sunscreen called “daily wear”. Effective and lighter and easier to put on. Enter the City Sunscreen Serum from Supergoop! in San Antonio, TX. Here’s why I like it: It’s a pump that squirts out a small metered amount, perfect for one quadrant of my face. It goes on smooth and not greasy. It’s SPF 30. And it doesn’t have oxybenzone which is bad for your skin. Yes, it’s a bit pricey, but I know that it’s the best thing out there for what I need. And can you put a cost on your health?

I had some Chicago cutlery I had gotten years ago that was doing a poor job of cutting my veggies. First saw a review of the Misen knife (then on Kickstarter) by Kenji on the Serious Eats website. It’s professional level without the pro level price. Wife recently made a gift of the chef’s and paring knife to me and it’s been incredible. I can’t tell you how much more confident and easier it has been to prepare veggies and everything else I need to cook. Wish I had done it sooner.