Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2017 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. And perhaps one more reminder about keeping those in Houston who are going through an awfully rough time right now in mind. There are plenty of ways to help out, and plenty of companies to support who are doing some good too. Perhaps the easiest way to help is to text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation via the Red Cross. Every little bit helps. Now, on with the distractions…

Expect these to be updated as more sales start to roll in today and over the weekend. Got a tip on a Labor Day weekend sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

Exclusions apply of course, such as regular priced men’s suiting, but there’s still plenty to pick from. Especially in the clearance section, where the code DELISH knocks an extra 50% off the listed sale price. That chino suit should do dynamite as separates, and the jacket should look great with jeans.

A high threshold, but as stated the other day, Club Monaco doesn’t exclude their 3rd party merchandise. So now’s not a bad time to eye up some boots or a new pair of walnut Strands. Why the socks with the Strands? It’s cheaper that way. Getting the $9 socks trips the final 30% off tier, and thus, it ends up being cheaper than if you would have just gotten the shoes themselves.

Doesn’t appear to be much on the 1sts side, yet, but the Factory 2nds outlet is getting some solid discounts. As always, with factory 2nds, size, width, and color selection varies by model. Also remember that the $10 re-stocking fee still applies for returned 2nds. Lots of wheelhouse models are right around, if not under $200. $195 for the Carlyle (as long as the blemishes aren’t too bad) seems like highway robbery.

Not bad. EXPRESS can be more than graphic tees with lions and “LOYALTY” splashed across em’. And while those chelseas and chukkas might be duds, Express has had some hits with cheap shoes in the past. (If they do stink, they offer free returns on their shoes.) Meanwhile, nice to see their Express Tech polos getting the cut. Those things usually get excluded from regular codes and promos. They won best in show this year during our annual Polopalooza.

Gotta say that I’m pleasantly surprised here. Usually Todd Snyder’s sale section is pretty picked over, and/or still pretty expensive. That doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Reasonable prices and plenty of stock. For now.

The Pick: Orient Curator Automatic – $230.75

Only exclusion is the Mako USA, but… sale items are up for the discount too. So the above Curator? That thing drops to $230.75 with the code. Full review of the Curator can be found here.

The Pick: Wool/Cashmere Epsom Overcoat – $381.65 ($445)

I know Charles Tyrwhitt is mainly known for their shirts (which you can get for around $30-$40 depending on the promo if you play your cards right…), but their outerwear, blazers, and shoes are really worth a look. And that’s where promos like this 15% off comes in. They don’t run 30% – 40% off deals on their non-shirt-stuff. So, now might be the time to give one of their other items a shot.

Made in Italy from thoughtfully sourced materials. Super comfortable. Not always on sale, so, any kind of discount is a good thing. Plus, they just introduced a couple of new designs, including the “Greenflex Rough” shown in the lower right. Full review of the Chukka can be found here.

In case you missed it yesterday. Full batch of picks can be found here. Don’t forget that BR cardholders can take an extra 10% off with the code BRCARD as well.

Also worth a mention:

GAP: Up to 50% off everything, plus get an extra 20% off your purchase w/ GETMORE

Brooks Brothers: They’re running a select suit sale. $598 – $798 now, originally running up to $1298 a suit. Ouch.

Bloomingdale’s: They always run a Big Brown Bag sale over this holiday weekend. Save 40-60% on almost all sale items.

J. Crew: Extra 40% off Sale Items w/ SHOPSALE . It’s pretty picked over though, and this offer ends today (8/31) so, thinking something new is coming tomorrow?

. It’s pretty picked over though, and this offer ends today (8/31) so, thinking something new is coming tomorrow? Lands’ End: 30% off reg. priced styles w/ PARADE and PIN 2246. Meanwhile, looks like their year-rounder suit separates are now half-canvas??

