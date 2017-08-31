Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2017 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas. And perhaps one more reminder about keeping those in Houston who are going through an awfully rough time right now in mind. There are plenty of ways to help out, and plenty of companies to support who are doing some good too. Perhaps the easiest way to help is to text HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation via the Red Cross. Every little bit helps. Now, on with the distractions…
Expect these to be updated as more sales start to roll in today and over the weekend.
J. Crew Factory: 50% off + Extra 50% off Clearance w/ DELISH
- Thompson Suit Jacket in “Faded Indigo” Chino – $49.99 w/ DELISH
- Thompson Suit Pant in “Faded Indigo” Chino – $34.99 w/ DELISH
- 9″ Printed Chambray Gramercy Short – $14.99 w/ DELISH
- Slim Linen Shirt – $19.99 w/ DELISH
- Slim Merino Wool V-neck Sweater – $32.00
- Slim Washed Shirt – $24.50
- Sutton Oxford Pant – $19.99 w/ DELISH
- Thompson Blazer in Tweed – $114
Exclusions apply of course, such as regular priced men’s suiting, but there’s still plenty to pick from. Especially in the clearance section, where the code DELISH knocks an extra 50% off the listed sale price. That chino suit should do dynamite as separates, and the jacket should look great with jeans.
Club Monaco: 20% off $200+, 25% off $300+, 30% off $400+ w/ FALL17
- Allen Edmonds Walnut Strands + Socks = $282.80 ($404)
- Red Wing Beckman Round Boot in Cherry – $262.50 ($350)
- Filson Medium Duffle + Socks = $282.90 ($404)
- Red Wing Beckman Round Boot in Light Brown – $262.50 ($350)
A high threshold, but as stated the other day, Club Monaco doesn’t exclude their 3rd party merchandise. So now’s not a bad time to eye up some boots or a new pair of walnut Strands. Why the socks with the Strands? It’s cheaper that way. Getting the $9 socks trips the final 30% off tier, and thus, it ends up being cheaper than if you would have just gotten the shoes themselves.
Allen Edmonds: Up to 50% off 2nds / $100 off Higgins Mill 1sts
- 2nds Quality Park Ave – $229
- 2nds Quality Cornwallis Oxfords – $195
- 2nds Quality Strands – $229
- 2nds Quality Liverpool Chelsea – $245
- 2nds Quality Dalton Wingtip Boot – $245
- 2nds Quality Carlyle – $195
- 1st Quality Higgins Mill Boot – $250 ($350)
Doesn’t appear to be much on the 1sts side, yet, but the Factory 2nds outlet is getting some solid discounts. As always, with factory 2nds, size, width, and color selection varies by model. Also remember that the $10 re-stocking fee still applies for returned 2nds. Lots of wheelhouse models are right around, if not under $200. $195 for the Carlyle (as long as the blemishes aren’t too bad) seems like highway robbery.
EXPRESS: 40% off EVERYTHING
- Commuter Trench Coat – $118.80 ($198)
- Stretch Twill Blazer – $88.80 ($148)
- Express Tech Polos – $23.94 ($39.90)
- Leather Chelsea Boot – $88.80 ($148)
- Leather Chukka Boot – $82.80 ($138)
Not bad. EXPRESS can be more than graphic tees with lions and “LOYALTY” splashed across em’. And while those chelseas and chukkas might be duds, Express has had some hits with cheap shoes in the past. (If they do stink, they offer free returns on their shoes.) Meanwhile, nice to see their Express Tech polos getting the cut. Those things usually get excluded from regular codes and promos. They won best in show this year during our annual Polopalooza.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off FINAL sale w/ BYEBYESALE
- Slub Pocket Polo in Oxford Grey or Cape Verde – $27.30 ($88)
- Italian Silk/Cotton Polo in Blue or Red Stripe – $48.30 ($188)
- Track Jacket in True Blue/White or Navy/Red – $69.30 ($248)
- USA Made Unconstructed Sportcoat in Birdseye Cotton – $279.30 ($598)
- Garment Dyed Merino Mock-Neck in Navy or Grey – $48.30 ($248)
- Merino Waffle Stitch Crew in Camel or Black – $41.30 ($188)
Gotta say that I’m pleasantly surprised here. Usually Todd Snyder’s sale section is pretty picked over, and/or still pretty expensive. That doesn’t seem to be the case right now. Reasonable prices and plenty of stock. For now.
Orient: 35% off + Free Shipping w/ LBR17
The Pick: Orient Curator Automatic – $230.75
Only exclusion is the Mako USA, but… sale items are up for the discount too. So the above Curator? That thing drops to $230.75 with the code. Full review of the Curator can be found here.
C. Tyrwhitt: 15% off and Free Shipping $75+ w/ 15LABOR
The Pick: Wool/Cashmere Epsom Overcoat – $381.65 ($445)
I know Charles Tyrwhitt is mainly known for their shirts (which you can get for around $30-$40 depending on the promo if you play your cards right…), but their outerwear, blazers, and shoes are really worth a look. And that’s where promos like this 15% off comes in. They don’t run 30% – 40% off deals on their non-shirt-stuff. So, now might be the time to give one of their other items a shot.
Huckberry: Astorflex Sale
- Made in Italy Chelseas – $159.98 ($180)
- Made in Italy Chukkas – $129.98 ($145)
- Made in Italy “Rough” Chukkas – $134.98 ($150)
Made in Italy from thoughtfully sourced materials. Super comfortable. Not always on sale, so, any kind of discount is a good thing. Plus, they just introduced a couple of new designs, including the “Greenflex Rough” shown in the lower right. Full review of the Chukka can be found here.
Banana Republic: 40% off, No BR Merch Exclusions
In case you missed it yesterday. Full batch of picks can be found here. Don’t forget that BR cardholders can take an extra 10% off with the code BRCARD as well.
Also worth a mention:
- GAP: Up to 50% off everything, plus get an extra 20% off your purchase w/ GETMORE
- Brooks Brothers: They’re running a select suit sale. $598 – $798 now, originally running up to $1298 a suit. Ouch.
- Bloomingdale’s: They always run a Big Brown Bag sale over this holiday weekend. Save 40-60% on almost all sale items.
- J. Crew: Extra 40% off Sale Items w/ SHOPSALE. It’s pretty picked over though, and this offer ends today (8/31) so, thinking something new is coming tomorrow?
- Lands’ End: 30% off reg. priced styles w/ PARADE and PIN 2246. Meanwhile, looks like their year-rounder suit separates are now half-canvas??
The Dappered Space Home Sale Picks
- Houzz: They’re running their Labor Day Preview Sale.
- Overstock: They’re currently running their Labor Day Sale with discounts, and free shipping over $45.
- Pottery Barn: Buy more save more; 15% off $100+, 20% off $500+, 25% off $1,000+, 30% off $3,000+ w/ code SAVEMORE
- Target: Up to 30% off with promo code LABORDAY
- Wayfair: They’re running their Labor Day clearance.
- West Elm: Buy more save more; 15% off $100+, 20% off $500+, 25% off $1,000+, 30% off $3,000+ w/ code HUGESALE
- Williams Sonoma: 20% off tabletop and cookware, $150 off full size Vitamix Blenders.