Best of Threads: Housing, Day Packs, and Blue Suits

Here’s on of the latest questions posted on this long running thread by sagehen5: “Can anyone talk me out of buying the J. Crew “harbor blue” suit while it’s on sale? I’m really drawn to this color but can’t think of a lot of situations where I’d wear it. I have other staple suits, so I guess the real question is: is this suit versatile enough to be worth splurging on or is it only really wearable in a very small number of situations?” Token ‘s response: “The color looks really nice in photos. It’s still fairly versatile to me, I don’t see why you couldn’t wear it as a year round suit outside of very formal occasions.” As simple as that. If you have a question you’d like to post to other Dappered readers, utilize this thread.

idvsego is on the hunt for a better day pack. He and his family like to go on day hikes, but ends up being the one that packs everything needed, and is in the market for a more comfortable pack than the ultra affordable option he picked up at Walmart, especially before his planned trip to Zion and the Grand Canyon in 2018. User amg1016 gave some good advice on Osprey Exos packs. thedrake has an older version of REI’s Traverse pack that he likes, and Angus M is a fan of Deuter’s support system. Do you have a favorite pack to recommend to idvesgo? If so, head on over to the thread.

It’s a curious thing, getting to know people over the internet, and having barely a clue about their lives outside of the online world. DocDave got curious about how other Threads readers lived, so posed the question about their housing situations. Rawfull is on the hunt for a place to buy in coastal Massachusetts, and is facing heartbreak over prices. A few years back LesserBlackDog purchased the condo shown in the picture above, with the amenity of underground heated parking which made more than a couple threads users jealous. This thread also spurred a conversation between hockeysc23 and JBarwick, with the later presenting a formula to figure out if the townhouse hockeysc23 purchased right out of college is worth holding onto as a rental, or better off selling. You never know what type of advice you’ll stumble across on Threads.

Of course the highly anticipated Goodfellow & Co. brand that just launched at Target has inspired a thread, and the opinions are rolling in (stay tuned for our in-person takes tomorrow.) Drum roll, please? The majority of Threads users seem to like what they’ve come across so far. User phatte got the ball rolling, stating that he was encourage by what he’s seen (and he purchased a hoodie and shirt jacket). Batkins9 was impressed by the henley, especially for the $15 price-point. Several members have yet to actually find what seems to be an in-demand item, the shawl pocket cardigan. BillN gave the most extensive review thus far, provided several dressing room photos of what he tried on. On a side note, BillN was at his local Target to pick up batteries before hurricane Harvey made landfall when he shot all those photos. Our thoughts are with BillN, Eric H., and any other guys and their families that are having to deal with the devastation caused by the flooding in Texas. If you’re so inclined, perhaps put off buying that henley until your next paycheck, and donate $15 to an organization providing relief.

