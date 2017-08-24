Allen Edmonds 2nds Labor Day Sale, JCF Fall Arrivals, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Well that’s early. Allen Edmonds has launched their Labor Day sales, and if you’re in the market for a pair of American Made shoes, then you’re probably pretty happy they jumped the gun. Doesn’t appear to be much on the 1sts side, yet, but the Factory 2nds outlet is getting some solid discounts. As always, with factory 2nds, size, width, and color selection varies by model. Also remember that the $10 re-stocking fee still applies for returned 2nds.

Not a big sale, but still worth a mention thanks to all the new arrivals that JCF just dropped. Certainly worth waiting until whatever they’ve got in store for the long Labor Day Weekend.

Allow me to get something off my chest. One of the things that I hate the most about our species (myself included when I fall victim to this) is that sometimes we individuals assume our opinion is universally held. We observe something, and… bang. Everyone must think the same way! Even though… that’s not the case. I really, really try not to do that here on this site, and I try to think/write/describe from a neutral perspective. I do my damndest to write for you the readers, and not the writer. If that makes any sense. Now, that said, I haven’t seen such a range of opinions on a brand/item/items in as long as I can remember. Lots of tips have come in on Goodfellow & Co (thank you all). And hand to Zeus they’ve ranged from “Target has NAILED it with this new brand!” to “This is really disappointing, it’s all garbage. Don’t waste your time.” So that’s kinda odd. Now that said, we’ll do our best to get a review of a good chunk of their new goods up as soon as my local slow-poke brick & mortar Target gets the stuff out on the floor. For those who prefer online, the collection launches this Sunday.

Images above are obviously not to scale (if they were, that Orient would be of Flavor Flav proportions.) Both are final sale here, being that it’s Massdrop. Those Glycine moonphase watches are awfully sharp. Love that moonphase complication too. Automatic movements on both. For the record, the Mako II usually runs around $170ish depending on the seller. So, savings. Not massive savings there, but savings.

Truth be told, the sale section is pretty darn picked over right now. But, maybe look for J. Crew to re-stock with new sale items in the next few days? Code runs clear through August 31st.

Also worth a mention: