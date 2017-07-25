Steal Alert: 30% off Select J. Crew Suits (including some wools)

J. Crew has been doing some discounting on their suits as of late. Check that… their suit jackets as of late. If memory serves, many of these suit jackets have been up for 25% off or 30% off select item discounts in the past few weeks. But it’s the pants, that oddly, have been left at full price & excluded.

Not so today.

If you scroll down through this 30% off select “every day items” sale, you can find the suits. And the pants are included this time around. That’s great news for plenty of guys who don’t fall into standard nested suit “drop” zones (where a jacket and pair of pants are married, and you can’t choose a smaller or larger pant). For those types, suit separates like these can be a life saver. Or at least, a thigh/glutes saver. Code TUESDAY expires today, 7/25/17.

The star of this sale show. A dependable wool suit with a half canvas construction in either a light grey or a medium (but not overly bold) blue. Extra stretch in there for movement too. With this sale, they’re now going for just about what a Suitsupply Blue Line would go for. Remember, don’t forget the pants. These are separates. Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons on all of these jackets make for easy tailoring.

Same fabric as above, just with a more traditional, 3″ wide lapel. Sidenote: J. Crew’s button stance is lower than most Suitsupply jackets. Some guys prefer that slightly lower slung stance, since it shows a bit more shirt, and thus, the body seems to be broken up closer to the “rule of 3rds” visual sections that are pleasing on the eye. Napoli jackets from Suitsupply can sometimes, but not always, look constricting on some frames. No blue option here. Just the grey.

And here be the traveler collection. It’s a special 3-ply wool woven specifically to resist creasing. Plus, unlike the standard Ludlow wool jackets, these are lightweight and only half lined. They honestly feel noticeably more breezy than standard suit jackets (and pants). Some guys like that, some guys don’t.

A summer suit, through and through, but has enough lightweight wool woven in to keep it from getting too wrinkled with wear. It’ll still wrinkle, but, that’s part of linen’s charm. Scattered sizes here. Could easily see the jacket being used as a stand alone sportcoat with white pants.

Not a suit, but still worth a mention. Hugely versatile. All Italian cotton. Crisp without being stiff. A shade of blue that’s interesting but doesn’t shout. Unlined. Walks the line between dressed up and dressed down perfectly. A terrific warm weather blazer that can absolutely pull duty in the cooler months if you’re good with a jolt of (subtle) color.

Crisp Italian chino in a classic warm weather shade. Partially lined = a plus.

Same suit as above, just in a deep blue.

Annnnnnnnnnd same suit as above, only in their more generous, athletic cut “Crosby” fit. More info on that fit can be found over here.

NOT the same as the chino suits above. Oxford cloth this time, only, in an unexpected “deep water blue” shade (usually oxford cloth suits come in light blue or grey). Oxford cloth wears somewhere between chino and linen. Not as stiff as chino, but not as wrinkly/light as linen. For a lot of guys, it’s a perfect mid point when it comes to summer suiting.

The 30% off select items code TUESDAY expires, you guessed it, today… Tuesday 7/25/17.