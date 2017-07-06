New Button Down Collar Polos, Summer Suit Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 24.1% off Sale Items w/ USA241
- Blue Wool/Linen Check Suit in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $204ish USD ($345 USD)
- Copper Linen/Silk Suit in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $204ish USD ($345 USD)
- Bright Blue Herringbone Sportcoat in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $145ish USD ($268 USD)
- Blue Cotton Suit in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $175ish USD ($268 USD)
- Tan Cotton Suit in Slim or Contemporary Fit – $175ish USD ($268 USD)
In honor of the 241st birthday of the United States. That’s quite a hefty additional discount, on top of pretty solid markdowns. Sizes and selection are of course scattered. Just depends on what you’re looking for. Remember, prices listed on the Spier & Mackay site are in CAD, so, be prepared to do some conversions if you’re a US customer. Code expires tomorrow, Friday July 7th.
Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds are now permanently online?
This isn’t a sale (prices have gone back up to normal on most Factory 2nds models). What it is, is news. (Or, news to some of us?) It appears that Allen Edmonds has made the jump to e-commerce for their Factory 2nds inventory. So, no more phone calls? There’s now an “outlet” section on the main Allen Edmonds site, and Factory 2nds are one half of that section (the other is clearance). Seems that there’s still a $10 restocking fee for Factory 2nds returns done through the mail.
Lands’ End: 40% off Reg. Priced Items w/ BEACH40 & 8596
- Tailored Fit Half Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $173.40 ($289) backordered
- Tailored Fit Wool Year ’rounder Dress Pants – $53.40 ($89)
- Drifter Aran Cable Crewneck – $53.40 ($89)
- Men’s 8″ Volley Swim Trunks – $23.70 ($39.50)
The problem with this deal? Lands’ End just launched their big summer sale not that long ago, and this code and pin only works on regular priced items. And much of the items are on sale for, wait for it, less than the 40% off you could have saved if they would have remained at full price. Sneaky Lands’ End. Verrry sneaky.
JOMERS: New Button Down Collar Oxford Pique Polos – $25
Hey now. Those dogs look like they’ll hunt. Oxford cotton woven into a pique fabric. Button down collar. Made in Peru. Much more affordable than the J. Crew option from yesterday’s Most Wanted. Not on sale, but… well it’s Jomers. And they’re pretty well known for their affordability. UPDATE: According to reader Thomas B., “The fit is pretty similar to Uniqlo’s polos of two years ago, definitely air drying this. The material is heavier compared to Uniqlo, I guess this shouldn’t be surprising as the Uniqlo is more a tech fabric.” So… there you have it.
GAP: Summer Sale + 40% off w/ DEAL
- Gingham poplin slim fit shirt – $20.99 ($49.95)
- Everyday stretch slim fit khakis – $29.99 ($69.95)
- Indigo dot twill standard fit shirt – $20.99 ($59.95)
- Lightweight oxford stripe shirt – $20.99 ($49.95)
- Lightweight stretch khakis in slim or straight fit – $35.97 ($59.95)
Seems like most of GAP’s site is on sale, PLUS you get that extra 40% off with the code. And the code appears to be working on most of what’s left at full price. As always, free shipping kicks in at fifty bucks.
Also worth a mention:
- Massimo Dutti: Their Summer sale is still going on. It’s pretty picked over though.
- Amazon: Prime Day is coming up next Tuesday (well, it actually starts Monday night). We’ll get a round up of men’s style picks ready for you guys once it launches.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items (no code needed).