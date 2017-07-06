New Button Down Collar Polos, Summer Suit Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

In honor of the 241st birthday of the United States. That’s quite a hefty additional discount, on top of pretty solid markdowns. Sizes and selection are of course scattered. Just depends on what you’re looking for. Remember, prices listed on the Spier & Mackay site are in CAD, so, be prepared to do some conversions if you’re a US customer. Code expires tomorrow, Friday July 7th.

This isn’t a sale (prices have gone back up to normal on most Factory 2nds models). What it is, is news. (Or, news to some of us?) It appears that Allen Edmonds has made the jump to e-commerce for their Factory 2nds inventory. So, no more phone calls? There’s now an “outlet” section on the main Allen Edmonds site, and Factory 2nds are one half of that section (the other is clearance). Seems that there’s still a $10 restocking fee for Factory 2nds returns done through the mail.

The problem with this deal? Lands’ End just launched their big summer sale not that long ago, and this code and pin only works on regular priced items. And much of the items are on sale for, wait for it, less than the 40% off you could have saved if they would have remained at full price. Sneaky Lands’ End. Verrry sneaky.

Hey now. Those dogs look like they’ll hunt. Oxford cotton woven into a pique fabric. Button down collar. Made in Peru. Much more affordable than the J. Crew option from yesterday’s Most Wanted. Not on sale, but… well it’s Jomers. And they’re pretty well known for their affordability. UPDATE: According to reader Thomas B., “The fit is pretty similar to Uniqlo’s polos of two years ago, definitely air drying this. The material is heavier compared to Uniqlo, I guess this shouldn’t be surprising as the Uniqlo is more a tech fabric.” So… there you have it.

Seems like most of GAP’s site is on sale, PLUS you get that extra 40% off with the code. And the code appears to be working on most of what’s left at full price. As always, free shipping kicks in at fifty bucks.

Also worth a mention: