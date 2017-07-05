Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2017

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Yo UNIQLO. Would be nice if you ever re-stocked your button down collar polos (they’ve been out of stock for what seems like the majority of the summer/late spring). But, in case they’re discontinuing the style, at least we’ve got J. Crew to lean on. They’re more expensive than the UNIQLO option, of course, but perhaps the fits won’t be as wonky as some find the UNIQLO options (nowadays they can be a little boxy, while short in the tail).

Clean and simple. Full grain leather uppers. Leather lined too. Made in Portugal. On sale via Huckberry, and plenty of leather shades to pick from. Ships and returns for free. Minimalist, tonal stamp branding on the heel.

Just in case you missed this when it was put in as an update for the 4th of July sales over the weekend. Waxed canvas, Made in California, Horween leather accents… for $129? That’s pretty friggin’ impressive. Now, it’s Gustin, so they’re pre-orders, and they won’t get delivered until September (so after the summer travel season). 2160 cubic inches of space. Not huge, but could be the ticket for some. Five colors to pick from.

This thing is the bee’s knees. Easily one of the best sportcoats Banana Republic has produced in a good long while. Lightly structured, lightweight cotton, and the only thing that’s lined is the sleeves. Even the underarm sweat shields are made of a breathable fabric. Not some cheap looking, rumpled chino sportcoat either. Easy to dress up or down. Available in slim or standard fits. One warning… those sleeve button cuffs ARE functional. So, shortening the sleeves could be a pain. Has been going for around $100 as of late thanks to some 40% – 50% off codes and sales.

Each model is part of their recently launched clearance event. The slimline square is a hand-wound mechanical, and it’s modern, sleek, and minimalist. Meanwhile, the quartz C7 Chrono is mighty fast looking, and quite the looker. All Christopher Ward watches are Swiss made.

Want more most wanted? Click here for the top 5 most wanted lists from previous months.