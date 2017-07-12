Best of Threads: Summer Suits, Cowboy Boots, and Weight Reps

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

Threads user napaxton is in the market for a summer suit to get him through the heat in our nation’s capital (yes, he works in politics), and is having a hard time deciding what to get. Should he go with a Spier & Mackay cotton or linen/silk option? A linen Ludlow? Or perhaps a Suitsupply linen option? Lots of guys weighed in, and LosRockets stands firmly behind the Spier & Mackay copper linen suit, as can be see by his self pic above. jfo2010 couldn’t see this particular suit fitting into the D.C. scene, napaxton agreed. Then it seemed like when napaxton might have been on the verge of going with Spier & Mackay’s blue cotton, Brooks Brothers went and put a blue linen suit on sale and gummed up the works. Godspeed napaxton.

AngusM posed the above question, since a new job will require more travel and he’s looking to move away from the bulky folding garment bag he’s used in the past. CJMichaelRay said using the free bags he received his Suitsupply suit in does the trick for him. A few different users recommended the Eagle Creek Pack It garment folders. Bobbumman likes a tri-fold carry on, and Shade just recommended taking a cue from Rick Flair and buying a new suit wherever he lands. Woo!

You don’t see cowboy boots mentioned often around these parts, but they are undeniably an important and influential part of American utility and fashion, and proof is in the pudding that some of you guys are wearing them. User Paddington has become a big fan of his Tecovas Cartwright’s, and is looking for currently stylish denim (read: not true boot cut) to wear with his boots. Loafer28 suggested Ag Protégé denim (which also proves some of you guys drop some bank on jeans!), while pmestrad recommended Levis 514’s and tailoring the waist as needed. Sounds like there might be a hole in the denim market? If you have a suggestion head on over to the thread and tell Paddington about it. Oh, and be sure to click on the photo above to find out who the mystery boot wearing man is.

In May’s Best of Threads (a.k.a. BOT) we featured a thread about weight lifting advice. It must have resonated with user mooseontheloose, as he continued the theme by creating a survey of Dappered Lifters, asking about how long people have been lifting, programs being used, max reps, and goals. LesserBlackDog jumped right in with the big reveal that his true reason for lifting is to “look good naked, with a flat stomach and a butt you can eat breakfast off of,” with armedferret backing up the “breakfastbooty” method. Heafcliffe lifts to combat his genetic predisposition to obesity, while amg1016 has had to cut back due to injuries and has incorporated walking, yoga, resistance bands and core for back strength. And back to mooseontheloose, turns out he’s toying with the notion of entering a power lifting competition in 2018. Go get em’.

