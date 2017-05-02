Best of Threads – Advice on Lifting, Shoe Addiction, and Tassels

What’s Dappered Threads? It’s our forum. Launched in 2011, Threads is a not too big, not too small, just-right-sized forum that doesn’t put up with snobbery. All thanks to the users and hardworking mods. Once a month, one of the users/mods from Threads provides us with a highlight package of the last few weeks.

For some users, Dappered Threads can act as a confessional. Migrabill has fallen down the Allen Edmonds rabbit hole. Deep. (These shoes were collected over the course of 5 weeks. FIVE. WEEKS.) Of course his new addiction has only been praised by Threads users that are also AE enthusiasts, but advice has also been tempered with warnings. JBarwick and Paxonus pointed out that this addiction will likely spread into boot, loafer, monkstrap, and suede options, and thus funds should be saved. MNJ83 advised branching out into different brands, like Alden and Carmina, which lead to a detailed discussion about how those brands differ from Allen Edmonds. If you’re starting to wonder if you’re spending WAY too much money on style stuff? You might want to reference this list of questions you should ask before clicking “buy” on anything new.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy this harrowing narrative of near-watch disaster and redemption as told by Threads user believe0101:

An Ode to one-piece NATO/perlon straps

(Re-enacted indoors on carpet. Actual incident occurred on a concrete sidewalk. To view all reenactment photos click here.)

“It was a chilly spring evening, and I clamored out of my car, in a rush to get inside to watch the Celtics game. I pulled my backpack on, first the right strap, then the left. As my left hand slid past the backpack strap, I felt a strange nudge on my wrist and heard a faint jingling of metal on the cold, grey concrete sidewalk. By the time I pulled my backpack on and swung my arm up to check my watch, I realized the disaster that had just been narrowly averted. One of my spring bars had been ripped from its lugs, falling four feet to face the wrath of cruel, heartless concrete. And yet, miraculously, my actual watch — my lovely Orient Blue Ray — hung brazenly still, refusing to join the springbar on the cold sidewalk. Thanks to the pass-through design of my one-piece perlon strap, the loss of one spring bar had not doomed my watch to a surefire death on the hard concrete. Flapping about like a bangled bracelet, it remained stubbornly affixed to my wrist as I bent down to pick up my fallen, but intact spring bar. A quick slotting in of the spring bar and re-threading of the strap, and I was back in business. And here I sit, typing up this random, unnecessary post when I should be getting ready for the work week.

Damn do I love this watch. Maybe one day I’ll trick it out with a sapphire crystal and a pepsi dial, but today I celebrate it in all of its quietly confident casual glory.”

With (much) warmer weather approaching, boots are being relegated to the back of the closet, and sneakers, drivers, and loafers are getting dusted off. Threads user phsiao08 solicited the general opinions of other threads users on tassel loafers, and whether he should dive in or stick to more traditional penny loafers. Right off the bat guys that aren’t the biggest fan of tassels chimed in, but then several threads users that have an appreciation of the tassel loafer made their opinions clear. One thing is certain, those innocent little tassels create a polarizing shoe in the men’s style realm.

With a cardio routine under his belt, DocDave threw out the query if anyone had a good lifting program to suggest. This started an earnest conversation between users about the importance of correct form, nutrition, and recovery time, plus several suggestions on structured programs to get started with. With all the great advice doled out, DocDave should have cut shoulders and ripped abs in no time. (photo credit)

Head on over to Threads and take a spin around.