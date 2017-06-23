The latest weapon against trolls, what not to cook on the grill, & how much we love clothes

…AND THE LIVING IS EASY…

(thank you)

NOT SO FAST THERE…Don’t look forward to Amazon.com drone deliveries from your favorite high end grocery store just yet.

TL/DW: For those who do, this will either be a ferociously nasty flashback or something to be thankful you missed.

TEA & CUDDLES: I don’t care what you think of her music, I just love that she does stuff like this. And while we are on the subject, there will be consequences from this news. Tragic.

THE SWEETEST TROLL: Bakers with an attitude.

GROUNDED: Yes, it’s true. The heat in Phoenix this week made it unsafe for regional jets to fly. Here’s the science.

SUMMER SOUNDTRACK: CAN’T. WAIT. (thank you)

NOT SO FAST THERE PART DUE: About those prized Louis-Vuitton made in Italy shoes of yours. Awkward. Then there’s this.

DOSSIER UPDATE (self driving cars edition): Yeah, so it turns out…

BAD FORM: I mean really, what kind of nerf herder steals something like this? Also, are you gonna eat that bro?

SPEAKING OF SEVERED TOES: If you think that artificial limbs and prosthetics and such are a relatively recent medical advancement, yeah, no.

CORPORATE BULLSHIT: This. This. And this.

SUMMER:

(thank you)

It would seem our pal Eric H is dead set on making my life a little better week in and week out. Check out his linkety link links for this week! #grateful

ECONOMICS 101: It’s not a gas. I still don’t understand how all of this works. I am not proud of this.

BROMANCE: It’s more than it’s cracked up to be. This is a good thing.

SOMEONE GET THE ALOE! This burn is never going to heal. Brutal.

SHE GOT A CAMOUFLAGED FACE AND NO MONEY… Don’t look now but we are not doing the planet any favors due to our love of denim.

ONCE UPON A TIME: New York City fashions in 1911. Amazing.

AURAL SATISFACTION: Twenty five years after the release of his Death Certificate CD, Ice Cube is still making it happen.

ACTUAL USEFUL LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: I mean aside from the refrigerator envy, this seems helpful.

INSULT + INJURY = ☠️

YOU THINK THAT’S ^^ BAD: Perspective? Consequences? Wardrobe malfunction? Does it matter?

PUSS PWNED: These furballs have owned us for centuries. They knew a good thing when they saw it. Practical little beasties.

PUP PWNED: This isn’t even the first time I’ve read about something like this. This just happens to be the best documented case.

THE MORE YOU KNOW (RAINBOW SPARKLE SPLOOSH): Actually, much much more than you would ever want to know about the shittiest experiences you ever have.

YOU HAD ONE JOB: You might want to hug your boys right about now. Also, this is not meant to be disrespectful to those of you flying solo.

SUMMER FUN ONCE UPON A TIME:

(thank you)

CONSEQUENCES: When everybody works at home, you end up losing some of the choicest real estate digs in the city.

TURN AND FACE THE STRANGE? This man, who I would not describe as an optimist, seems to have a dim outlook on our love affair with the automobile.

FREEZE FRAME! Speedy McLycra here has Atlanta abuzz. And just in case you’re curious, this.

META LEVEL CONSUMPTION: Opiate for the masses? Also, did anyone think to ask this guy?

VACATION IDEA? Glamping takes to the trees. Chances are you might find examples in your hood as well.

GO AHEAD: Waste your hard earned money on something your puss will have nothing to do with.

FAST FASHION: We really, really, really like our clothes. Like, for reals. How we got to where we are today.

WORST. CATCH. EVER:

(thank you)

But really, these wily Orcas are seriously cheesing off fishermen in the Bering Sea. Nature finds a way.

ARGUABLY ARGUABLE LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: I’m just going to leave this here.

RETAIL HELL: It’s not really just a job description anymore.

MORE AND MORE IT SEEMS LIKE…the shared economy seems to be getting less friendly for the actual sharers?

WHAT THE ACTUAL SCIENCE? If I’m reading this correctly, these dudes 3D printed organic bio-matter. I think. There are a lot of big words there and such. But yeah.

AN INCOMING ANTHOLOGY: Horror edition. This takes the Groundhog Day idea into new terror-tori. Not even going to apologize for that. That shit was good. Meanwhile, this dude McGuyvers his eyeball and voila! Not quite found footage/not quite first person shooter. Wait, totally both. Also, I totally thought I had another trailer for you but I don’t. So, not really an anthology at all.

INCOMING:

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.