Quick Picks: Bonobos 25% off select / extra 25% off sale items

Anywho. Been a while since Bonobos ran a code that was applicable to at least some of the full price section. And when your wheelhouse, flagship washed chinos cost $88? Those of us on the value minded side appreciate the bone thrown our way every now and then.

The sale section at Bonobos can be a bit… cluttered. So, we separated wheat from chaff below. Both select full priced and already marked down goods are included in the picks. And as always, there has to be at least a decent size selection at post time (which isn’t an easy task when it comes to their sale section). Code HAPPYHOUR expires tomorrow, 6/28.

Y’know how we’re always saying that wool is better than cotton? Even in the warmer months? Right. So this “bright” navy blazer might be just the trick to execute any of these looks in the coming months. 98% wool, 2% stretch, and it appears that the back is unlined? Or perhaps just butterfly lined? Non functioning sleeve cuff buttons make for easy tailoring.

Just two shades of their non-stretch, regular ol’ washed chinos get the 25% cut, but, it’s summer and those Bucking Blancos could come in real handy. Right Thomas?

And now, washed chinos that are already on sale, and thus, cheaper than the duo above. Seems like it’s just this grey and blue pair that have any decent sizes left though.

58% Wool, 40% Silk, 2% Elastane and unlined. Has a tiny, micro-check pattern to it. No standard fits available. Just their slim.

Back to the full price section. More expensive than their flagship pants, but they do come with 2% stretch woven in for added comfort.

Not sure how I feel about paying sixty six dollars for a button down. Pretty sure it’s not a good feeling though. But, at least these aren’t just plain ol’ button downs. They’re purposely made to be lighter and crisper for the summer months. And the patterns aren’t something you’d find just anywhere either. Still. Feels like a lotta’ dough for a shirt made by a company about to be acquired by Walmart.

Good heavens those are expensive. But, I’d say they feel a little better than Banana Republic’s new Rapid movement denim (and they better for the price). They’re somewhere between BR’s Traveler Jean, and the Rapid Movement denim. And, they come in a multitude of fits (tailored, slim, athletic, and straight). 92% Cotton / 6% Poly / 2% Elastane.

There’s no elastane or other stretchy material in these things. They claim it’s the weave that provides “natural” stretch? Really? Well, at least the Bonobos slim fit is a decently slim fit, and thus, is better than many other cheap OCBDs out there.

Knit. That’s the key word. So more like a sweater/blazer hybrid. Has almost a bit of a marled look to it? Fabric make up is 48% Wool, 42% Nylon, 5% Poly, and 5% Cashmere.

Same jeans as has already been mentioned, so plenty of stretch, but the saturated Resin Rinse has been picked over in terms of sizes. It’s not just extreme sizes left, but, there’s just not a ton there at post time.

Cannot say enough good things about these sportcoats. A loosely woven Italian wool, barely there construction, and the only thing that’s lined is the sleeves. Just the brown is up for the discount, but that’ll do just fine with white chinos and a pale blue shirt this summer, and then will look great with jeans and an OCBD come the fall.

This 25% off select items, and an extra 25% off sale items code HAPPYHOUR ends tomorrow, 6/28/17. Meanwhile, I’m not really sure when the sale to Walmart will be finalized?