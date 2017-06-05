Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2017

Consider these to be power rankings. Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in here.

Pretty much all of us would agree that J. Crew has some… issues right now. But one of the things they’re doing really, REALLY right? That’d be these sportcoats. Barely constructed but still leaning more polished and less rumply. The linen/cotton options are particularly good in the heat. Rarely up for any kind of discount, but, it’s hard to blame J. Crew for excluding these things. $168 seems fair for sure.

I know that these new Timex “Navi” watches have been getting plenty of run on this website as of late, but they really do look pretty incredible. Not sure how big they are though? Seems like they might be under 40mm. Bezels do seem to rotate. So that’s a nice feature. And the styling is right on if you’re into the vintage-inspired/rugged thing. Now, if we could just get one of the codes floating out there to work on them, then we’d be in business. (photo credit)

This might be, quietly, one of the best suits of the season. A dark navy, wool/silk blend seersucker suit? That’s a whole lotta unique right there. Appears to be only available in their slim fit (both the pant and jacket). Currently just about 40% off, but, usually excluded from the regular run of the mill codes. Getting pretty rave reviews online so far. Might be something worth picking up for all those late afternoon/evening fancy pants things (like weddings) on the horizon. And since it’s seersucker, it’ll be easy to dress down. If you’re the type to take a swing at wearing sneakers with a suit? This would be one to try that with.

Both casual sneakers, both can be worn now and also when it cools off, and both are made with nice quality materials, and come with versatile grey (or grey based) uppers. Those Brooks Brothers slip ons? Originally $298. Sit tight for the next extra 20% or 25% off code, and they’ll drop under $100. Made in Italy too.

Half a grand is no small ask, but when you consider that it uses Horween’s deep burgundy #8 Chromexcel, AND it’s made here in the States? I mean… That’s honestly not a bad price. Full grain Steerhide. Made in California. 22″ x 14″ x 9″ = Carry on dimensions. Pre-order now, and take delivery of it in August. Plan for an early fall getaway and use this son of a gun.

