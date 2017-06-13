East Dane: Extra 25% off all Sale Items

Powered by the Amazon retail machine, East Dane is a stand alone site that sells expensive, fashion forward stuff. Well, at least most of it is expensive and fashion forward. It’s one of those fringe sites that doesn’t get a ton of run here on this website, simply because it leans a little spendy and weird.

Think more Mr. Porter and less Banana Republic or Nordstrom.

YET… when they run a sale, or in this case an extra 25% off sale items code, it’s worth a browse. Splurges, right? And there really are some more down to earth items in there. You just gotta search em’ out. Which is what we’ve done below. Almost 3,000 items are in the sale section at post time. Here’s what we think is the best of the best. Code SCORE17 expires Friday night. Remember, since it’s Amazon backed, shipping is fast and free. If you’ve got Prime? It’ll get to you in two days.

Lightweight, linen upper formed around a classic CVO sneaker shape. Sizes are a bit limited in the “chino” shade, but the black (which thanks to the linen fabric looks more like grey) has plenty of sizes left. Not a bad get considering the free shipping.

Dead simple. Made in the UK. Just one big, interior pocket. So any extra organization is gonna be up to you to provide in said pocket. Steel bar closure is a nifty bit of engineering.

Decently constructed suede chukkas. Pretty sure there are many a way to wear those things during this time of year (not to mention the cooler months when many of us live in dark denim). Made in India.

Both are wheelhouse models from Daniel Wellington, both are highly versatile, and both are oddly difficult to find for the usual, low $100s high double digit price on Amazon right now. Odd. But hey, East Dane has em’ for around that price. Quartz of course. Dead simple. A bit strange that the NON leather strap option is actually more expensive, but… who knows how the gremlins inside the Amazon/East Dane computers work.

Paul Smith is a pretty high end designer, and the brand isn’t afraid of color. Nice to see them work in their signature stripes in a muted, more toned down approach here. Pebbled leather makes up the rest of the exterior. Slick and eye catching.

Performance denim in a classic indigo shade. 15″ leg opening. 89% cotton / 11% elastane should make for plenty of stretch. Made in Mexico.

Not a bad price for a suede, made in Italy belt, that’s available in a decent size selection (at post time) and in two versatile shades. Both could see a lot of use here in the warmer months, and on into the colder seasons.

Nice stripes. Perforations make up those two, blue lines in the corner of the bag. Two, zippered compartments keep your stuff separated when need be.

Swiss made. Either a 40mm watch with a bit more of a complicated dial, or a 38mm watch with a simple dial surrounded by a rose gold toned case.

A personal favorite that seems to hold up better, and feel more comfortable over longer periods of time, than the competition (say, Converse). But I don’t have any experience with the leather version. That’d be these. They aren’t canvas.

Again, not a big bracelet guy myself, but this site ain’t about me. And there are some of you out there who do like a bit of wrist candy other than a standard watch. And I gotta say, kinda dig the color combos on both of these here. Decently affordable too. Made in the USA.

Not cheap, even with the discount, but Tumi doesn’t do cheap stuff. Dual zippers up top so you’ve got multiple compartments to work with. Grey leather exterior is different but still professional.

Nubuck. Not suede. So, basically suede with a buzzcut. No nap to it. Still super soft to the touch.

Bold dots, a white border, and this silk square is even made in Italy.

Tonti? Or do you mean… Totti? Those are about as inexpensive as basic suede chelseas are gonna get. And thankfully, they don’t appear to have any heavy burnishing on them? Nice to see they aren’t final sale either.

Texture with both of these, but different depending on which case you pick. Saffiano is that more rigid, almost sharply textured leather. Like its been stamped with a bunch of tiny lines. Pebbled leather is self explanatory.

The Extra 25% off Sale Items Code SCORE17 expires Friday, 6/16/17.