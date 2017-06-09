Daniel Craig’s Next Flick, Chrome & Annoying Ads, & One Mean iPhone Prank

MOON SHADOW:

(thank you)

As seen from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The moon tho…

STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING…And acknowledge the baddest dude in America. I’m not even good with ladders.

STOPPED UP: Looks like Google is trying to ease the flow, so to speak. I guess it all comes down to what the definition of intrusive is. I hope this works because reasons. Most notably, the fact that I enjoy getting to do what I do here at Dappered.com and ad-blockers make it more difficult for some sites to operate. Just saying.

AT WHAT POINT…will we start losing more jobs than we can create? Or are we there already? What good are retail robots when nobody can afford to buy what they’re selling because…ahem. I probably should have taken an economics class at some point.

INK VISION: If you are going to get a tattoo, make sure you make sure to take care of it like your artist told you to. Because, nasty.

RIP OF THE WEEK: This man was responsible for a lot of time spent parked in my driveway listening to his takes before I could shut the engine off. He will be missed.

THUG LIFE: That this story got buried in the mountain of “are-you-kidding-me?” breaking news stories is a shame. Because this was pretty astonishing all things considered.

ZOINKS!

(thank you)

INCREDIBLE THINGS? It’s funny. You keep using that word. But I do not think you know what it means. Tastes like shame.

PERSPECTIVE: Some of our readers may remember what things were like once upon a time. This isn’t to say times are all rainbows and unicorn farts at the moment, because, nope.

SMELLS LIKE GREED: This shit right here is pretty frustrating. BUT WAIT! There’s more.

ONCE UPON A TIME…there were these wonderful machines that made it possible to record anything you wanted off TV. It changed our lives. Then is became obsolete. Also, memories.

MESMERIZING:

(Thank you)

Not gonna lie. This waterfall reminded me of all the beer signs I remember best from when I was a wee lad. Purdy.

CONNECTING THE DOTS…This guy seems to having a bit of fun. Good on him.

THE TIMES, THEY ARE A CHANGING. And that has some party people all sorts of uncomfortable. As in that party with the Red Star.

HEAVY PURRING: I’m just going to leave this right here. Speaking of your feline pals…this was news to me.

LIFE IMITATES ART: This concept was part of the plot of a Margaret Atwood novel. That is not necessarily a good thing. This is just unseemly.

TURN AND FACE THE STRANGE…

(thank you)

Our man Eric H returns with another selection of notable reading material.

AS SEEN IN THE WILD: Five brave dudes test drive Rompers on the mean streets of NYC. Your results may vary.

HEY ALANIS: This is, um, well. Huh. This is going to be interesting.

iPRANK: If you did this to me I might accidentally on purpose take you out. Also, it goes without saying, timing.

WAIT, WHAT? Food porn. Basically. So, yeah. DISCLAIMER: Probably NSFW. But definitely a conversation starter.

LIFEHACK OF THE WEEK: How to make 20 year old rum in 6 days. Once again, your results may vary.

AMERICAN SKIES:

(thank you)

SKILLZ: It’s not free climbing El Capitan but it is impressive all the same. Because I would just manage to hit my face over and over.

I’D DO IT: I’d probably break the damn thing because that’s what I do. But sill. Looks kinda fun.

I WOULDN’T DO IT: Mostly because I like keeping control of my motor functions and such. Also, my tongue. But you go ahead.

FAMILY TIME: This might just be the most passive aggressive gift ever, depending on who you are giving it to. Genius.

WHAT DOESN’T KILL YOU…makes you stronger? This is relevant to my personal interests. Also, this is a really questionable headline but it really seems to fit this story.

CONSEQUENCES: I imagine there will be legal activity surrounding this decision.

INCOMING:

Take all my money.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He doesn’t really hate people. Mostly.